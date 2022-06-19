Dua Lipa reigns the nets in notable attire transparencies | instagram

The beautiful British singer Dua Lipa is one of the most relevant female artists in the industry, due to the great successes she has performed, her emblematic tone of voice, as well as her charisma that has made her stand out from other celebrities. However, another aspect for which he stands out is his good taste in fashion.

Imposing a trend and adapting to what works best for her, because the 26-year-old singer does not follow any fashion, but what makes her feel comfortable and safe is what she wears, in the past we have already seen her in coquettish dresses walking the streets of the city in which he was traveling, since since the beginning of February, the interpreter of “Don’t Start Now“is doing his”Future Nostalgia Tour“.

So through these months, Dua Lipa has found herself discovering the different cities of the world, a perfect occasion to show off her entire wardrobe, from short and flirty striped shorts, daring and revealing dresses, on this occasion the beautiful British woman decides to take a picture in a beautiful transparent outfit that made her better angles.

It may also interest you, Belinda poses in only a shirt as a Van Gogh muse

In the case of a transparent, long-sleeved crop-top that revealed its interiors, in a shade of olive green that stood out perfectly, as it accentuated her skin tone, with some rather curious lace designs, while on the bottom , it would be the same style of fabric as the garment above.

Dua Lipa reigns the nets in remarkable outfit transparencies, photo: instagram



The length reached his knees and to add more style he would choose to wear very particular green boots, staying in the same shade as the one that is worn on the garments, he gave his more than 84 million followers a perfect view from his better angles on how well these flirtatious garments fit her slim frame.

It is captured having a perfect moment, because together with friends, at night, going out to have fun, this is how the beautiful British singer is portrayed, doing an iconic photo session in a rather peculiar town, from the back seat of the car is where she decided show your beauty in a unique way.

BY CLICKING HERE you can admire the beauty of Dua Lipa.