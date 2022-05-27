Dua Lipa Reveals Beauty and Teases Music Video with Calvin Harris | instagram

The beautiful singer Dua Lipa has revealed a preview about the upcoming music video along with the new song called “potions” which is a collaboration with the famous DJ, Calvin Harris and rapper and songwriter Young Thugwhich will be revealed next Friday, May 27 of this year.

His followers can’t wait to hear this new musical project as the DJ and the British singer have already collaborated together in the past, for the electro-pop song “onekiss“, which acquired a massive reception as it climbed the popularity charts of different countries, was released in 2018 and since then, it has been widely listened to among its fans.

Having such a high expectation and the artists already know it, so they scheduled their fans a time when they are going to reveal the music video, at 1 pm (UK time), through their Instagram account the singer Dua Lipa He left them a small preview where he can be seen recreating a flirtatious choreography where he squandered his beauty and a revealing outfit.

In the fragment of the video that he shared, he can be seen in an environment as if it were a forest with beautiful vegetation, a lake where the singer is and some dancers above him on some Lotus flowers, as if it were from night.

Dua Lipa reveals beauty and teases music video with Calvin Harris, photo: instagram



You can appreciate Dua Lipa wearing a coquettish and short skirt in a shade of celestine blue with “flight” that only covers what is necessary, wearing only the upper part of a beach suit in another shade of blue, this would be a metallic one, her feet looking barefoot and free just like her hair being loose just like carefree.

He also revealed a small part of the song, right at the time of his verses of the song, leaving his fans excited to be able to fully appreciate the full single once it is released. Almost a million reproductions count her post on instagram and she shared the accounts of those also involved in the melody as it is Calvin Harris, Young Thug and those in charge of the video.

