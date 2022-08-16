Dua Lipa revives the polka dots trend with a heart-stopping bikini

After their successful presentations at festivals Sunny Hill Y sziget, Dua Lipa He decided to take a few days to relax on the beach and shared some details of his trip through his Instagram account.

Something that caught our attention from her photos is that the interpreter of “Levitating” decided to use some colorful ones during these days on the beach bikini with a print of polka dotsreviving the trend or, rather, adding it to the infallible summer ones when it comes to wearing a Swimwear.

The polka dot print became a classic from the 50s when Christian Dior introduced a line of hourglass silhouette dresses that became iconic in the fashion world. That is why we ensure that the polka dot will always be one current trend.

The moles colored are a symbol of femininity and delicacywhich in tune with neon tones, or very bright, as the example of Dua, they also reflect an authentic and risky personality. This print also has the advantage of getting you out of any trouble, as it can be combined with any style, whether elegant or modern.

Dua Lipa in a polka dot bikini

The cut of their bikinis is something that we have seen a lot this season and we have already said before how versatile they are. long strap bikinisbecause you can accommodate them in different ways and it will seem that you are wearing a completely different design. differentwhich can also be seen if you pay attention to the photos.



Photo; Instagram @dualipa

The magnificent bikini It is lovelesswhich is the swimsuit brand of the beautiful actress and model Emily Ratajkowski. Crazy prints, vibrant colors stand out on his website, and best of all, he has a wide range of styles for all body types.

Dua Lipa combines two bikinis, both with polka dot print, the first is monochromatic at first glance but it is an orange color as a base and small yellow polka dots.



nstagram @dualipa

With the second model, play with the color and size of the moles, in the upper part the base color is blue and the polka dots are small and orange. But the panty has an orange base with blue and larger polka dots.

As a complement to her swimsuit, she also played with the contrasts of blue with denim, thus combining a denim cap and skirt, pink sunglasses that added a different color to her outfit, and a blue shirt with white stripes from linen, which is also being the sensation (linen shirts are becoming the perfect ally of the bikini this summer).



Photo: Instagram @dualipa

