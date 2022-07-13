Dua Lipa says goodbye to her black hair and surprises her followers with a change of look

Summer is a time of year when many people decide to change their look. Many times this change consists of cutting your hair to be cooler; but this is not what Dua Lipa has done in this case, who has surprised his followers with some photographs that he has uploaded to his Instagram profile in which you can see his last hair.

Dua Lipa has no qualms about taking risks with her look. It is not the first time that we see her experiment with her style, but it is true that she’s not usually that innovative with her hair. Moreover, we are used to always seeing her with dark hair. It is true that we have seen her innovate more with the length of her hair, sometimes she has worn it long (like right now) and on other occasions shorter.

Also, at the last Grammy Awards already surprised us with platinum blonde hair and now she has done it with pink hair; a tone with which we had not seen the singer until now.

Dua Lipa at her appearance at the GrammysCord Press

From brown to pink

Dua Lipa has given a 180 degree change to her look daring with pink. Now there have been many people who have speculated on whether the singer has dyed her hair or it was a wig.

Dua Lipa with her new hairInstagram

Well, after the selfies that her hairdresser has uploaded with her, it seems that it is her real hair (or a very well placed wig). Her hairdresser is neither more nor less than Chris Appleton, that of also other celebrities like Jennifer Lopez or Kim Kardashian.

Dua Lipa with her hairdresserInstagram

The artist is very favored with this new color with which she has welcomed summer and her followers have let her know through the comments they have left on her publications: “Pink is your color” or “looking like Megan Fox”, Some of them wrote to him.

Inspired by Rosalia?

In the comments you can also read how many people believe that Rosalía could have inspired Dua Lipa when choosing her new hair color, since the Catalan appears with red hair in some of the promotional content of her latest album ; as well as in some of her video clips.

Rosalia with red hairInstagram