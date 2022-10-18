Dua Lipa, Shakira and BTS for the World Cup in Qatar? | News

Although, for the moment, nothing has been confirmed by FIFA or by the organizing committee of the World Cup, information has been circulating since Thursday, October 13 on social networks: the singers Dua Lipa and Shakira, as well as the K-pop group BTS should occur during the opening ceremony of the next World Cup in Qatar, on November 20. On Twitter, many fans share their disappointment and wonder about this choice made by their idols.

An artistic but also political choice

Whether the choice of these artists is questioned on social networks, it is once again due to the general indignation at the drifts of the event which will take place at the end of November in Qatar. At issue: the totally unworthy working conditions of the workers who built the infrastructure, the thousands of deaths on construction sitesIenormous environmental impact of the competition, the place of women and LGBTQ+ people in the host country… In short, the list is long.

This decision is all the more surprising since Dua Lipa seems to be a multi-committed artist since the beginning of his career. She has made her notoriety and her numerous performances a showcase for the rights of women and the LGBTQ+ community. In 2021, she also launched a weekly newsletter called Service95, in which the singer talks about committed topics and interviews activists, especially in the field of ecology.

?| According to #TotalReporter, @shakira, @DUALIPA and @BTS_twt will perform at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar on November 20. pic.twitter.com/qD9nlBRC9A — Shakira News (@NewsForShakira) October 12, 2022

On his side, Shakira is a regular at the football world cups since she had interpreted the anthems of the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, in South Africa and then in Brazil. In 2021, the Colombian singer spoke with UK Glamorto speak of its commitment to protecting the planet : “ I don’t think anyone has the luxury of saying “Oh no, I’m not going to participate in this cause”.

The same year, South Korean band BTS engaged with Global Citizen on pressing issues to defend the planet and fight poverty. They also went to United Nations headquarters in September 2021 to advocate to their public in favor of sustainable development and human rights.

French fans very disappointed

For now, none of the artists spoke about their possible participation in the opening ceremony, thus leaving room for doubt on the accuracy of these statements. Nevertheless, many fans of Dua Lipa, Shakira and BTS have already expressed their disappointment on Twitter, if the rumors were true.

Dua Lipa, Shakira and BTS should think twice before performing at the #Qatar ? How such popular artists can ignore the human rights abuses inflicted on migrant workers, women and people #LGBT+? #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 ?? — Sebastien Tüller (@SebastienTULLER) October 14, 2022

I’m a big fan of Dua Lipa but clearly I’m super disappointed that she will open the world cup in Qatar #dualipaquatar #quatar #dualipaboycott —? (@_saeiqa) October 14, 2022

How’s it bts, shakira and dua lipa in qatar opening ceremony? Very disappointed here — read ❄️ (@lucierubyjane) October 14, 2022

The singers targeted are accused of using their notoriety and their influence to misuse. With 87.4 million subscribers on Instagram, Dua Lipa is one of the most followed personalities on the social network. As European citizens try to pressure governments to protest Qatar’s human rights abuses, the England star is accused of supporting the event when she should oppose the actions of Qatar.

Dua Lipa has an audience, a platform, an influence. To compare the way of life of a lambda person and the fact that Dua can speak out publicly against the actions of Qatari is to be immensely stupid https://t.co/XVeRCxBVg8 — CUNHILO (@MsStorikaynson) October 14, 2022

Well, well, if this is confirmed, bye bye Dua Lipa and Shakira!

Thank you for all the good times but we’ll stop there, huh.

And have fun with the dough of a country that killed thousands of migrant workers and destroyed nature, among other things. #DuaLipa https://t.co/8Znp6yMwfO — Adrien_LeGarsDuCoin (@DriLeGarsDuCoin) October 14, 2022

While waiting for the World Cup organizing committee, or the artists, to announce the news themselves, more and more European cities and establishments continue to boycott the event. by refusing to broadcast the matches that will take place there.