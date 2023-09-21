Dua Lipa shook the network and recommended a Colombian novel

One of the things he enjoys most dua lipaBesides music, it’s reading. Each month she recommends a book and chats with fans about the story and author. This time the singer surprised everyone with the unique choice and Colombian fragrance.

in your account Instagram, dua lipa Review that it was a pleasure to read the book “One Hundred Years of Solitude” by the Colombian author gabriel garcia marquez, “This incredible novel has mesmerized me. I was mesmerized by the fantasy elements that coexist with reality and I loved how time keeps moving and moving in the fictional town of Macondo.

