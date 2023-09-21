Dua Lipa shook the network and recommended a Colombian novel

One of the things he enjoys most dua lipaBesides music, it’s reading. Each month she recommends a book and chats with fans about the story and author. This time the singer surprised everyone with the unique choice and Colombian fragrance.

in your account Instagram, dua lipa Review that it was a pleasure to read the book “One Hundred Years of Solitude” by the Colombian author gabriel garcia marquez, “This incredible novel has mesmerized me. I was mesmerized by the fantasy elements that coexist with reality and I loved how time keeps moving and moving in the fictional town of Macondo.

dua lipa He explains that he got lost at times while reading the novel with many of its characters, Aurelianos and José Arcadios, but he “surrendered to the mastery of narration” of Colombán Gabo, because that is part of the joy of this epic. Story.

Later, dua lipa He notes that along the way he found himself “contemplating the many meanings of love and war, family relationships, the consequences of modernity, and of course loneliness. It’s irresistible,” he says in his humble praise.

fans of dua lipa He reacted to the publication and many people, who did not know the Colombian author, promised him that they would buy the book.hundred years of loneliness”, while others requested to be granted Colombian nationality once and for all.