Dua Lipa shows off the new trend for summer with an exclusive model microbikini

In the different pictures that he shared on his profile, two pictures can be seen in which he is shown wearing two Micro bikini trend model. In one photo, she wore a black and white checkered outfit triangle shaped bodice partially covered by an open white shirt, and a pink pant , a color he uses again after his involvement in Barbie. while in another photo it was shown with a yellow bathing suit Who highlighted her tan and who with a short Sportswear and some necklaces, while relaxing in a chair on the yacht.

Within hours the singer had received over a million reactions between “likes” and comments, praising the photo album for her looks and the places she visited on her vacations. It’s not only set in music but Now she also adds such fans with her who follow her like this. Which is impressive in fashion.

Poor Ellen chooses the pastel colors that are so popular in Europe in her new microbikini

Ellen Poor published a series of photos from Marbella wearing a printed micro bikini in pastel colors, the dancer wore two piece swimsuit With geometric prints and XL sunglasses. Like other celebrities of our country, she traveled to Europe to beat the cold and is currently relaxing in Spain with her family, where she is enjoying the European summer.

The influencer usually surprises her followers with pictures of her looks, which she uses from days spent at various beaches or pools. A fashion enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for trends and shares the best outfits to enjoy a day in the sun. this time he chose one Printed two-piece swimsuit in pastel colors with geometric patterns,

The set featured two pieces with high-impact textile designs where circular and rectangular shapes dominated and where colors such as turquoise, fuchsia, lilac, purple and orange were mixed. Design Tried Simple bodice with triangular molding And a Colless Ultracavada Panty With adjustment straps on the sides of the hip.

She added something else to her look Total Black XXL Sunglasses With Super Opaque Glass and Geometric Frame. The post has so far garnered thousands of “likes” and hundreds of comments, with his fans praising his look and the destination where he is relaxing with his family.