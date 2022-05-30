Dua Lipa suffered a resounding fall during a concert and they attack her for apparently dubbing her songs

During their public presentations, artists always carry out rehearsals to give much more to their public than pays to see them, and in some cases they carry out maneuvers that end up being a bit dangerous. Therefore, they are subject to the risk of making any mistake or even falling in front of everyone and making it go viral.

british singer Dua Lipa did not escape realityand it is that he had a mishap during his tour called “Future nostalgia”, it turns out that he fell on stage and in this way it was possible to appreciate that he was not singing live, that is, during his presentations he dubs his own songs.

The accident was recorded at a presentation he offered in Milan, Italy, it was just then that the fans who paid to see it took advantage of the occasion to record what for many was a sad and disappointing moment.

The intention of every follower of a singer is to be able to pay a ticket to enjoy the show they will give. Also to be able to sing his songs, and there is nothing else that can hurt as much as seeing an idol dub his own musical themes in front of those who moved away to enjoy “live” his best hits.

In turn, many of those present expressed their annoyance, as they pointed out that ticket prices are not affordable at all for not having been able to fully enjoy what he had paid from the beginning.

Part of the annoyance caused was also generated because the actress had also been characterized as one of those who most gives all her talent while on stage. However, this was not what happened recently. So far she has not commented on this event.

It is unknown if the artist was presenting health complications that forced her to implement this method so as not to fail to comply with the established dates that she already has scheduled on her tour.

Fortunately, his fall did not cause major damage and it is that she did not have to be transferred to a health center to be able to be assisted by specialists.

