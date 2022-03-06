Dua Lipa takes up on her tour the dance that caused her to be bullied a few years ago

Singer Dua Lipa don’t forget that in 2018 he became the laughing stock of social networks because of a funny choreographyalthough what could have been a mere dynamic of healthy jokes quickly became a strategy of harassment and demolition against the artist by the most heartless Internet users.

The British artist wanted to remember that experience during her last interview with Jimmy Fallonprecisely because Now he has wanted to recover those dance steps for his new world tour. For Dua, this gesture has helped her to redeem herself from the nightmare she lived through and to “reclaim” that controversy as a source of strength and improvement.

“The reason we’re talking about this is because I’ve brought that dance back myself. I’m doing it on my tour. I want to claim the experience because at the time it caused me a lot of pain. They did to me bullying in networks. It wasn’t pretty, but now I can look back with a different perspective. Those blows have made me a better artist, ”said the singer as she passed through the program “TonightShow” of the chain NBC.

