Dua Lipa talks about how teasing her “lazy” dance move affected her

Dua Lipa was invited to the program “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, as part of her promotion of her Future Nostalgia world tour.

The singer talked about the episode of her choreography of the song “One Kiss”, who called her “lazy” and the video of her dance step went viral in 2018.

“It was kind of like, ‘Oh, it looks like he’s trying to put the shoe on in a hurry or something,'” he said, adding: “The reason we’re talking about it is because I’ve gotten her back. I’m doing it on my tour.”

In addition, she mentioned how much the criticism and ridicule from netizens affected her. “Lor am I claiming because there was a time when it really caused me a lot of pain. Like I’m being harassed online. It wasn’t very nice, but now I can see it from a different perspective.” he claimed.

Despite the hard time, she now takes it in a positive way that helped her grow as a true artist.

“I remember him very fondly because he helped me become the artist I wanted to be. She made me work harder. I went in, rehearsed more. I just wanted to become a real artist and I think that’s what I needed.”said the British.

Finally, Dua Lipa did the controversial dance in the interview, demonstrating that the subject is already totally overcome.

Watch Dua Lipa dance