Dua Lipa, these photos show her good relationship with Rosalía

Since it went viral singer Dua Lipa enjoying “Malamente” by the extravagant Rosalía, the entire internet began to get excited because two queens of music, from a different context, were together, however, what netizens perhaps did not know, is that it is not the first time they meet.

The first time they met was at the 40 Music Awards, in 2018, the photograph of this talented women duo circulates through social networks, shown to the british with his trademark haircut, it barely peeked below his ears.

Some time later, during a party in the year 2020, Dua Lipa and Rosalía were captured together again as great friends who are even much talked about a possible collaboration together, which so far has not occurred.

On the other hand, fans do not lose hope that one day they will be able to hear a mix between these two music icons, since it would be something extremely interesting, due to the different ways they have to represent their respective genres.

