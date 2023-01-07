Entertainment

Dua Lipa, these photos show her good relationship with Rosalía

Photo of Admin Admin9 hours ago
0 40 1 minute read

Since it went viral singer Dua Lipa enjoying “Malamente” by the extravagant Rosalía, the entire internet began to get excited because two queens of music, from a different context, were together, however, what netizens perhaps did not know, is that it is not the first time they meet.

The first time they met was at the 40 Music Awards, in 2018, the photograph of this talented women duo circulates through social networks, shown to the british with his trademark haircut, it barely peeked below his ears.

It may also interest you: Dua Lipa is caught enjoying the music of Bad Bunny

Some time later, during a party in the year 2020, Dua Lipa and Rosalía were captured together again as great friends who are even much talked about a possible collaboration together, which so far has not occurred.

On the other hand, fans do not lose hope that one day they will be able to hear a mix between these two music icons, since it would be something extremely interesting, due to the different ways they have to represent their respective genres.

SEE MORE OF DUA HERE.




Follow us on

Studying a degree in Media Education in the Spanish Area, venturing into the world of writing by entering Show News last March of this year, working on the writing of notes from the middle of the shows in order to entertain, to the same time as informing readers who follow the page. He loves music and movies, so writing about it is entertaining. Aiming to graduate to acquire a specialty in literature

see more

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin9 hours ago
0 40 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

In this way Jennifer Lopez became a millionaire

20 hours ago

“It’s scary but I was willing to die”

5 hours ago

“I lost 15 years of my life for my family”

19 hours ago

La Nación / Stellantis shows prototype of its RAM electric truck

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2023, All Rights Reserved  | D1SoftballNews.com
Back to top button