Entertainment

Dua Lipa: Users applaud the singer after “kindly” refusing to take the photo

Photo of Admin Admin20 hours ago
0 59 1 minute read


The bad bunny attitude towards the fanatic who tried to take a picture with him in previous days, he continues to give something to talk about, because now hundreds of followers of the singer Dua Lipa They applauded his reaction after a video came to light in which he refused to take a snapshot with one of his admirers, because for some his way of addressing the subject was “polite”.

Material emerged on social networks in which it is observed that the British has an interaction with her fan and this he says kindly that cannot be photographed.

In the video you can see the famous modeling a beach look while walkingwhen suddenly he turns around to explain that he is in a private moment because he is living with his family.

“Very sorry. I’m not taking pictures with anyone because I’m with my family, but it was nice meeting you“, he mentions.

Although the model is also he had no bodyguards around himhe just went on his way without losing his cool.

education and kindness“, “There are levels”, “Being famous means, in some way, having the opportunity to set an example. What an admirable education”, “That speaks of how beautiful she is as a person”, was read in the comments.

There were even those they tagged bunny so that he “learned his lesson”.

CR

Topics

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin20 hours ago
0 59 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Hugh Jackman Confirms Bryan Singer’s Inappropriate Behavior

16 hours ago

Jennifer López and the millionaire amount she charges for an Instagram post

9 hours ago

Brad Pitt and the romantic vacations “naked” with his girlfriend, Inés de Ramón

24 hours ago

Celebrities who have no relationship with their father

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2023, All Rights Reserved  | D1SoftballNews.com
Back to top button