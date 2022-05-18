Dua Lipa walks the streets of Paris with a translucent blouse and bralette

Singer Dua Lipa continues with his tour Future Nostalgia around Europe and during his stop in Paris He did not miss the opportunity to show that he is also a fashion icon.

The star was captured enjoying a walk in the center of Paris, accompanied by the fashion designer himself Simon Porte Jacquemus. visited the market Les Enfants Rouges and then got into the designer’s yellow Porsche.

dazzled by wearing a sheer beige blouse with print. It had a round neckline in the center and joined the trend exposed lingerie when using a black bralette.

She paired her top with high-waisted jeans, increased the glamor with sunglasses and a gold chain. She let her black hair down and used a bit of color on her lips. Her bright touch was given by her green manicure.

Jacquemus He wore a white t-shirt, a pink shirt and beige jeans. A maxi bag crossed her torso.

Photo: Grosby Group

Dua Lipa is also the muse of donatella versace. She wore her iconic harness dress to the Grammy Awards most recent and before debuted as a model in the versace fashion show which took place during Milan Fashion Week.

She walked the runway to show a pink fabric dress, inspired by a vintage model she wore elizabeth hurley. Lourdes Leon, daughter of the singer Madonna, and established figures such as Emily Ratajkowski and Gigi Hadid also participated in that catwalk.

Singer Dua Lipa explore the field of sports fashion. It has a collection in collaboration with the Puma brand called Mayze Lth Pop.

According to the interpreter LevitatingMayze is meant for those who love to be the center of attention and aren’t afraid to mix up their style.

For now, the British singer is making the whole world vibrate with Future Nostalgia Tour. The tour is produced by Ceremony London, promoted by Live Nation and sponsored by Truly Hard Seltzer.

Dua’s second album, released in 2020, won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album and its lead single Don’t Start Now It was successful with critics.

Dua Lipa will perform at the Foro Sol de México on September 21 and the tour will end with a concert at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on November 16.