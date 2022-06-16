Dua Lipa wastes beauty as a work of art under the rainbow | instagram

The beautiful singer Dua Lipa posed under a rainbow giving a spectacular view, worthy of a postcard, because from her best angles she wasted beauty as she is in Iceland enjoying the break she took from her tour.

Well, the interpreter of “Don’t Start Now“, he is on a mini vacation since he has 10 days to rest from his successful tour”Future Nostalgia“, his last show was on June 11, he will return with the scheduled dates on June 21, so he decides to take a break and a good vacation by sharing everything with his fans through social networks.

As Dua Lipa is a fan of taking his followers to all the places he attends sharing his experience, so this time it would be no different, from the country of Iceland (Iceland) he decides to show the adventures he lives, hanging nine photographs taken in the place and about the place, which highlighted two of them, in which the singer is shown swimming wearing a beautiful rainbow in the beautiful sky.

It may also interest you, Yanet García drops the strap of her top over her shoulder

A gray sky, it seemed as if a great rain was approaching, the 26-year-old British would be, apparently as if she were recording something since there were several production artifacts, now, the beautiful singer would decide to cool off in the lake, attaching a mini clip where he is seen enjoying the water swimming.

Dua Lipa squanders beauty as a work of art under a rainbow, photo: instagram



And in the freshness of the water, she would decide to take a picture with a spectacular view from behind, because in the middle of nature, with lots of vegetation, trees, the beauty of the sky covered by pronounced clouds and an incredible rainbow peeking out that made the image call the attention of his more than 84 million followers.

Dua Lipa I would decide to head the post by writing:

“48 hours in Iceland with 24-hour daylight, we love adventure…”

Many of the comments were referring to the beauty that overflowed the image calling it “out of this world”, “queen”, “radiant” and other compliments towards her work and person, some others concerned asking her to take time for herself and will rest.

BY CLICKING HERE you can admire the post of Dua Lipa.