Dua Lipa wears pants and stilettos with stiletto heels in trend of 2023

Dua Lipa was one of the special guests of the British edition of Vogue Forces of Fashion. The event, which was also held in Mexico and the United States, brought together different influential fashion personalities to talk about the future of the industry. As a style reference that it has become, the singer shared a talk with the editor and director of Vogue, Edward Enninful and, incidentally, inspired us with a Ferragamo look from the recent collection Spring-Summer 2023.

A few weeks after finishing his tour Future Nostalgiathe Dua Lipa singer has shown that his career in music is not, and will not be, a fleeting success. He said goodbye to Mexico and continued his work in New Yorksharing photos and videos in which he is seen again in the recording studios.

Will there be a new album or song coming? For now we are not sure when. However, with its recent stop in London we can see that music would not be complete without the fashion that accompanies it. And so the Cold Heart performer wear a look again with pants Y stiletto heels of impact.

How to wear straight pants and stiletto heels according to Dua Lipa?