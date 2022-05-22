Dua Lipa would join Margot Robbie in the live action of Barbie

(CRHoy.com) barbie live action is consolidating a stronger cast of artists who will bring the famous dolls to life.

According to an article in media outlet The Sun, a source close to the film assured that the singer Dua Lipa and the actress Saoirse Ronan are part of the project, although they do not give details of what their presentation would be.

The film will hit theaters on July 21, 2023.

The British singer has already made her acting debut with the movie Argylle, which was released on a streaming platform. In addition, experts detailed to DailyMail that Dua Lipa has a decisive role in his hands due to the high expectations surrounding the Barbie movie.

For its part, Saoirse Ronan has already worked with the director of this project, Greta Gerwing, and has been nominated 4 times to Oscar.

A few days ago, at the Cannes Film Festival, it was confirmed that Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling would not be the only Barbie and Ken in the production, there are other actors who will play the iconic couple creating even more plot.

The film is directed by Greta Gerwig, director of Little Women, who co-wrote the screenplay with Noah Baumbach, director and writer of the feature film Marriage Story.