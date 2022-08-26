‘Duality’, the explained ending of the series: Gina or Leni?

The name of Duality it’s apt because it’s pretty derivative of other shoddy mysteries, the kind that Netflix tends to highlight. But it is also very funny.

Throughout seven episodes, Duality raises quite a few questions. Would you play swaps if you had a twin? Would you use those wondrous powers of the twins for good or for evil? And most important of all, who visits Charlie in that final scene?

Duality is supposed to be a limited series, so the answers may never come in the form of new episodes. However, after some digging, we have discovered that there is an answer to this mystery after all.

But first, a bit of context.

‘Duality’: the end of the series

For most of the series, we are led to believe that Leni was the missing twin, but towards the end, we find out that it was actually Gina who was posing as Leni. A classic of the twins. It turns out that Gina was trying to escape Leni’s control, but are either of them really “good” people?

All this juicy drama comes to a head in the last episode, when Gina and Leni escape from their childhood home, which burns down with their father inside. Once again, the classic relationship between the two.

It doesn’t take long before the couple ends up fighting on the edge of a cliff, because that’s where the fights always happen in this type of series. During all of this, Leni says that she is traumatized from seeing her father kill her mother when they were little. However, Gina reveals that her father did it at the request of her mother, because she was already dying of a terminal illness and wanted to get out of it by her own means…

As if this wasn’t dramatic enough, Gina jumps to her death from a waterfall. But is she really dead? Gina’s body never recovers, because of course she’s not.

Now under suspicion of murder, Leni is on the run to Australia, but during her escape, she meets someone who claims to have seen her recently. Leni doesn’t know this person, they’ve never met, so it’s safe to assume this stranger really did see Gina, who is now alive and hiding somewhere with a new identity.

In a final scene, Gina’s ex-husband Charlie is working on a promotional tour for his new book about the twins. A familiar-looking woman dressed in black questions Charlie about her sister who supposedly killed herself, and he confirms that she was Gina.

Arriving home, Charlie sees a woman in the same black dress waiting for him, and struggles to figure out which twin it is. The woman claims that she’s been in the house for an hour, which means she can’t have been at the reading too.

Charlie tells the woman that she’ll find out everything eventually, before asking her why she’s finally back, whoever she is. To which he the twin he replies: “There’s a lot of unfinished business, Charlie. i thought i should start with you“.

And that’s it. The screen goes black and we don’t know anything about the identity of the twin.

‘Duality’: the explained end of the series

If a second season of DualityWhich is likely given that this series was originally pitched as a miniseries, will we ever get the answers we need and deserve?

It turns out that it is, because actress Michelle Monaghan, who plays the two twins, has revealed who she thinks that woman was in the final scene.

“I had to make a creative choiceMonaghan told Tudum.So I chose Leni. I think Gina was at the bookstore. I also made that choicen”. So there you have it. Both twins are alive, and both twins are again involved in Charlie’s life at the end of the first season. But what does the future hold for Leni and Gina?

Unsurprisingly, Monaghan wants only the best for both of them. “I think Gina definitely has a happy ending – but Gina’s not the only one. Leni has spent her entire life making things happen for her and her sister, so it’s impossible for her not to fight for her own happy ending.“

And what about Leni? “I think Leni will also have a happy ending. She will find it anywhere. She’ll make it happen one way or another“.