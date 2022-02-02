DualSense blue, purple and pink at a discount, the price of the PS5 controller – Nerd4.life

The Amazon offers today allow us to buy the DualSense of PS5 in light blue, pink and purple. The discount varies depending on the model, between 9% and 16%.

The price full for these models of the DualSense is 74.99 €. The purple and pink model are at their lowest, while the blue model is a few cents above the best offer. These are small discounts, but if you are looking for a new controller right now and you like these colors it might make sense to take advantage of the offer. They are sold and shipped by Amazon.

These DualSense models they vary from the basic one solely for the color of the external plastic. Otherwise, they offer the same features, such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. They are compatible with PS5 and can also be used with certain PC games (with cable connection).

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow it to be always updated on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

DualSense PS5 in blue color

This news includes an Amazon affiliate link that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.