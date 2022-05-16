Dubai is the most visited city in the world during the first quarter of 2022

The city of Dubai breaks world records in terms of tourism. The city has become the main choice of travelers and in the first quarter of this year it has become the most visited city in the world. The latest data shows that around 3.97 million people have visited the city between January and March. Thanks to this, Dubai has also positioned itself in first place in the world ranking of hotel occupancy, with figures of 82% hotel occupancy.

This is a big growth for Dubai and that supposes an extraordinary recovery of the tourist sector in the area. In the same period of 2021, the city received 1.27 million visitors. This represents a huge boom in visiting this region, as visits have grown by more than 214%, and reaffirms its position on the global stage of leading vacation and business destinations.

It thus surpasses highly visited international destinations. The city has positioned itself ahead of London, which had a total of 56% hotel occupancy, New York with 55.3% and Paris with 51.2%, according to STR data.

“Dubai’s ability to outperform other major world cities in tourism indicators demonstrates the success of the far-sighted vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai,” said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the city.

REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE – Dubai Overview

“This has created a center for business, investment, entrepreneurship and tourism that rivals the best in the world. Dubai has overcome the most complex global challenges, including the fallout from the recent global health crisis, to create a destination that offers great value to travellers, whether for leisure or business,” he continued.

The Emirates continues to gain a global presence and Dubai becoming the most visited city in the world is no coincidence. Much of it is due to the relaxation of travel restrictions around the world after the relaxation of anti-coronavirus measures. In the same way, tourist visas have also been extended so that they can spend more time in the region.

Much of its tourist boom comes from the latest events held in the city that have fostered economic growth, such as the Dubai Expo 2020. The world’s fair has managed to attract 24 million people to visit the facilities and has become one of the most successful exhibitions. Likewise, other world events have contributed to the growth of the tourism sector, such as the Dubai World Cup, the World Government Summit, the Binance Blockchain Week, the Dubai Dessert Classic, the Duty Free Tennis Championship, the Gulfood, the Dubai International Boat Show and the Shopping Festival that is typical in the area.

PHOTO/AFP- Image of a yacht in the port of Al-Rashid, in the Emirate of the Gulf of Dubai

It should be noted that global campaigns have also been created to promote tourism in the city. The leaders of the city have relied on the figure of great international celebrities such as the model Jessica Alba or the American actor Zac Efron to promote the attraction of visitors.

However, The city has not wanted to remain a business destination and has chosen to create other sources of investment to attract all kinds of tourists. An example of this is the case of the inauguration of the Museum of the Future or the diverse gastronomic tasting that exists. Dubai is considered one of the world’s gastronomic centers according to the Michelin Guide and in the city alone there are more than 12,000 restaurants and other places dedicated to food from more than 200 types of international cultures.

Sustainability initiatives are also one of the great bets of tourism in the Emirates. Dubai has been creating important campaigns for some time that seek to attract specific travelers who want to settle in destinations committed to the environment. One of them is Dubai Can, a project that encourages all visitors to the city to change their lifestyle to a more ecological one and that aims to reduce the use of single-use plastic bottles.