Dubai, the Caribbean and Moscow – this is where the oligarchs move their planes

European sanctions are hitting the Moscow oligarchs close to hard Vladimir Putin, those whose assets are worth billions of euros. Despite an opening that Russia never actually made towards Europe, the rich like the Western style, like to frequent the most iconic cities of our country and, in general, of Europe, so much so that they have often invested huge amounts of money here to buy luxury goods such as villas, yachts, private planes but also commercial and industrial realities. The oligarchs have always had a close relationship with Europe and it is also for this reason that European sanctions are having such a strong impact. The Courier service estimated that there are numerous private jets that can be traced back to Russian owners around the world.

It is plausible that among these there is also that of Vladimir Putin but there are many who, when the tension between Russia and Ukraine began to rise, decided to disappear from European radars to migrate to presumably more friendly countries, such as the United Arab Emirates, but also to the Caribbean or have returned to Russia. The Corriere della Sera did a cross-check of the different databases of the tracking systems and the results were in line with what had been hypothesized for some time. There are 29 planes controlled by the Corriere della Sera during its investigation. It turned out that they belong to 17 Russian oligarchs and have an estimated total value of $ 2.5 billion. In many cases these are ultra-luxury aircraft with priceless accessories.

Leading the head of this particular ranking is Roman Abromovich, owner of 5 private jets. The former Chelsea boss is one of the people affected by the European sanctions. Immediately after him is the oligarch Leonard Blavatnik, another Russian billionaire who, however, does not seem to have any connection with Vladimir Putin at the moment. The man would be in possession of 4 aircraft. As demonstrated by the Corriere, these aircraft would be found in various parts, some still in Europe. In fact, there are at least 11 Russian aircraft in Europe. Five are in Switzerland, as many in the United Kingdom and one, probably Abramovich’s, in Russia. Another 7 are in Moscow, safe in the Mare Patria. Three, however, would have headed for the United Arab Emirates. Among these should also be the Boeing 787 by Roman Abrmovich. .