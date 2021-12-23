Dubai with Binance for cryptocurrencies

Dubai he tries. Objective of the United Arab Emirates is to become a point of reference within the world crypto, with a series of steps that will also involve theexchange Binance.

A special area al Dubai World Trade Center and the possibility that this will operate as an entity that will regulate the use of cryptocurrencies in the Emirate and, consequently, also throughout the middle East, given the relevance of Dubai as the financial center of the area.

Historic agreement between Binance and the local government in Dubai

A bullish news for $ BNB, which is the group’s reference cryptocurrency Binance – which we can also find on the eToro crypto-platform – go here to get a 100% free virtual account with all the features active even for automatic trading – intermediary that includes the cryptocurrency of the exchange in a list of 40+ cryptocurrencies overall, on which to invest with advanced tools that we cannot find anywhere else.

It is through eToro that we have access to CopyTrader, a system that allows us to invest automatically going to copy the top of traders operating on the platform. We have, in case we prefer the diversified investments, also CopyPortfolios, which allow us to invest in structured crypto baskets but at no additional cost. With $ 50 we can switch to a real account.

Dubai is a candidate for the regional (and perhaps world) hub of crypto

We actually talk about it on Cryptocurrency.it for some time, since the hypothesis of opening a special area inside the Dubai World Trade Center it is certainly not new, with several moves and initiatives that have already been put into practice. The goal of the authorities of the United Arab Emirates is to have a crypto financial center that acts as an investment collector for the whole region, not just for Bitcoin, but also for the decentralized finance. There are several aspects that can be interesting – and that involve – as we will see later, too Binance.

Center of Islamic Finance

And this is a collector that will do the difference for all those countries that have their own natural outlet financially Dubai. Not that the cryptocurrencies are not halal as an investment. But still have them available in a center that already does joint essential for those looking for investments in line with the dictates of Koran.

Very interesting taxation

It is not yet clear what the taxation profile will be for cryptocurrencies, but it should still follow what we see in other financial sectors, i.e. an average low tax rate compared to the rest of the world. And this could act as an additional magnet for investors and customers institutional, attracted by the fact that sui gain they may find themselves paying much less than elsewhere.

Binance’s commitment

Last interesting point of the turning point of Dubai is the firm will to embark even the best players of the private sector who deal with cryptocurrencies. It was the case with Binance, with the exchange that could soon open a headquarters in Dubai, with a private agreement that would have been signed by CZ, the leader of the group.

The ability to attract historically liquid subjects – and perhaps a little averse to the possibility of stabilize in one place, it is another sign of the great impact that Dubai could have in the cryptocurrency world. With an attitude laissez faire which could be very inviting for a world, the crypto one, which has always been a little reluctant to be subjected to laces and snares.