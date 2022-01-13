Ducati and Lamborghini, it’s a record. From Bologna a world roar – Economy

Bologna, 13 January 2022 – Record numbers for Lamborghini and Ducati in 2021: vendiote explode all over the world. Never in their history had the two Bolognese houses sold so many cars and motorbikes. Proud pride of the Motor Valley.

Here Ducati

“We are also depopulating in Australia”

Ducati ends 2021 with record sales, growing globally by + 24% on 2020 and + 12% on 2019. “Double-digit growth stands out in all the main countries including the United States, which is once again the top market, and Australia, which registers + 50% compared to 2020. The Multistrada V4, in particular, is the the best-selling and popular bike with 9,957 deliveries, but the entire 2022 range “is already enjoying the appreciation of enthusiasts – they report in Borgo Panigale – as demonstrated by the highest order portfolio ever at the beginning of the year”. For example, it follows the Scrambler family 800 with 9,059 units and the Monster, which reaches 8,734 motorcycles sold CEO Claudio Domenicali: “2021 was a magical year for Ducati. We have delivered over 59,000 bikes, a number never reached in the company’s 95-year history, we have won the title of MotoGP World Constructors’ Champion for the second consecutive year and we have started the ‘electric era of our company with the V21L prototype, which anticipates the bike that will race in the MotoE championship from 2023. With the Ducati DesertX “from this year we will have a very attractive proposal for adventure enthusiasts”.

In 2021 Ducati is therefore growing in all the main countries, starting with the United States which regained its position as the first market with 9,007 units, equal to + 32% on 2020, followed by Italy with 8,707 motorcycles (+ 23% on 2020) and by Germany, with 6,107 units (+ 11% on 2020). Among others, the Chinese market also grew with 4,901 motorcycles (+ 21%).









Here Lamborghini

“Our excellences in 52 markets”

The House del Toro celebrates a record year and back over the eight thousand cars. In 2021 Lamborghini delivered 8,405 cars: this is the best commercial year ever, with a growth of 13% compared to 2020 but also an increase of 200 units compared to the old record of 2019. The three macro-regions towards which the supercars of Sant’Agata Bolognese all recorded double-digit increases: America grew by 14%, Asia Pacific by 14%, EMEA (Europe-Middle East and Africa) by 12%. Looking at the individual markets, the United States remains the most important with 2,472 cars delivered (+ 11%). But China gains strongly behind it, jumping to second place with 935 cars delivered (+ 55%). Germany ranks third, with 706 cars delivered (+ 16%), followed by the UK (564 cars, up 9%). But the Casa del Toro is also growing at home, with a 3% increase in the Italian market for a total of 359 cars delivered.

Fulfilled the president and ad Stephan Winkelmann: “This record confirms four factors: the solidity of our strategy, the high reputation that the brand enjoys internationally, the competence and passion of our people and the extreme professionalism and dynamism shown by our 173 dealers in 52 markets, which have continued to invest with us “. Sales continue to be driven by Urus, which is worth 5,021 units delivered. Huracán built 2,586, in addition to 798 Aventador. Four new projects will be unveiled in 2022.







