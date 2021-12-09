Ducati DesertX 2022. The Live presentation [VIDEO] – News

With the presentation of the wait DesertX the new Ducati branded products are completed 2022 which were unveiled with the Ducati World Premiere started on 30 September with the Multistrada V2.

After being shown in the guise of concept at EICMA 2019, the DesertX is presented with the traditional online appointment of the World Premiere to which the physical one of Expo 2020 Dubai is added, at the Dubai It operates near the famous Burj Khalifa Tower.







Ducati is in fact present at this international event together with the brands of Motor Valley Emilia-Romagna region presenting the best of Made in Italy in the car and motorcycle field.

Let’s start with the official presentation video (above) while here find the description of the bike, the images and the data of the first Ducati Maxi enduro with the front end 21 inches which has roots in the Ducati-powered Elefants that participate and win the Paris-Dakar.

The engine is the Testastretta 11 ° 937 cc (from 110 horses of power at 9,250 rpm), the front wheel is from 21 and from 18 the rear one; suspensions are long excursion: Kayaba and fully adjustable.

The chassis The steel lattice was designed especially for the Desert X and the dry weight is 202 kg.

To the main tank from 21 liters one can be added 9-liter rear.

The technical sheet