Ducati DesertX 2022. The Live presentation [VIDEO] – News

Ducati DesertX 2022. The Live presentation
With the presentation of the wait DesertX the new Ducati branded products are completed 2022 which were unveiled with the Ducati World Premiere started on 30 September with the Multistrada V2.
After being shown in the guise of concept at EICMA 2019, the DesertX is presented with the traditional online appointment of the World Premiere to which the physical one of Expo 2020 Dubai is added, at the Dubai It operates near the famous Burj Khalifa Tower.
Ducati is in fact present at this international event together with the brands of Motor Valley Emilia-Romagna region presenting the best of Made in Italy in the car and motorcycle field.
Let’s start with the official presentation video (above) while here find the description of the bike, the images and the data of the first Ducati Maxi enduro with the front end 21 inches which has roots in the Ducati-powered Elefants that participate and win the Paris-Dakar.
The engine is the Testastretta 11 ° 937 cc (from 110 horses of power at 9,250 rpm), the front wheel is from 21 and from 18 the rear one; suspensions are long excursion: Kayaba and fully adjustable.
The chassis The steel lattice was designed especially for the Desert X and the dry weight is 202 kg.
To the main tank from 21 liters one can be added 9-liter rear.
The technical sheet
|DUCATI DESERTX 2022
|MOTOR
|Testastretta 11 °, L-twin cylinder, Desmodromic 4 valves per cylinder, Liquid cooled
|DISPLACEMENT
|937 of the Italian Civil Code
|BORE X STROKE
|94 x 67.5 mm
|COMPRESSION RATIO
|13.3: 1
|POWER
|110 PS (81 kW) @ 9,250 rpm
|COUPLE
|9.4 kgm (92 Nm) @ 6,500 rpm
|POWER SUPPLY
|Electronic injection, Ø 53 mm throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire system
|I UNLOAD
|Single silencer and silencer in stainless steel, Catalyst and 2 Lambda probes
|EXCHANGE
|6 gears
|PRIMARY TRANSMISSION
|Straight cut gears, Ratio 1.85: 1
|RELATIONSHIPS
|1 = 38/14 2 = 31/17 3 = 28/20 4 = 26/22 5 = 24/23 6 = 23/25
|SECONDARY TRANSMISSION
|Chain, Pinion Z15, Crown Z49
|CLUTCH
|Multidisc in oil bath with hydraulic control, interlocking and anti-hopping system
|CHASSIS
|Trellis made of steel tubes
|FRONT SUSPENSION
|KYB upside-down fork Ø 46 mm fully adjustable
|FRONT WHEEL TRAVEL
|230 mm
|FRONT WHEEL
|Tangential spoke, tubeless, 2.15 “x21”
|FRONT TIRE
|Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR 90/90 – 21 M / C 54V M + S TL (A)
|REAR SUSPENSION
|Fully adjustable KYB monoshock, Remote spring preload adjustment, Aluminum double-sided swingarm
|REAR WHEEL TRAVEL
|220 mm
|REAR WHEEL
|Tangential spoke, tubeless, 4.5 “x18”
|REAR TIRE
|Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR 150/70 R18 M / C 70V M + S TL
|FRONT BRAKE
|2 semi-floating discs Ø 320 mm with aluminum bell, Brembo monobloc radial calipers with 4 pistons, Bosch Cornering ABS
|REAR BRAKE
|Disc Ø 265 mm, Brembo 2-piston floating caliper, Bosch Cornering ABS
|INSTRUMENTATION
|5 “TFT display
|DRY WEIGHT
|202 kg
|WEIGHT IN RUNNING ORDER *
|223 kg
|SADDLE HEIGHT
|875 mm
|WHEELBASE
|1608 mm
|SLEEVE INCLINATION
|27.6 °
|FORWARD
|122 mm
|FUEL TANK CAPACITY
|21 l
|NUMBER OF SEATS
|2
|SAFETY EQUIPMENT
|Ducati Safety Pack (ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control DTC)
|STANDARD EQUIPMENT
|Riding Mode, Power Mode, Ducati wheelie control (DWC), Engine Brake Control (EBC), Ducati Quick Shift up / down (DQS), Cruise control, full LED lighting system, DRL, Ducati brake light (DBL), USB socket, 12V socket, Automatic turn off indicators, Steering damper
|PREDISPOSITION
|Ducati Multimedia System (DMS), Anti-theft, Turn-by-turn Navi, fog lights, heated grips, auxiliary tank
|WARRANTY AND MAINTENANCE
|WARRANTY
|48 months, unlimited mileage
|MAINTENANCE INTERVALS
|15,000 km / 24 months
|CHECK VALVE CLEARANCE
|30,000 Km
|EMISSIONS AND CONSUMPTIONS
|STANDARD
|Euro 5
|CO2 EMISSIONS
|133 g / km
|CONSUMPTION
|5.6 l / 100 km