Ducati DesertX 2022. The Live presentation [VIDEO] – News

Ducati DesertX 2022. The Live presentation [VIDEO]

With the presentation of the wait DesertX the new Ducati branded products are completed 2022 which were unveiled with the Ducati World Premiere started on 30 September with the Multistrada V2.

After being shown in the guise of concept at EICMA 2019, the DesertX is presented with the traditional online appointment of the World Premiere to which the physical one of Expo 2020 Dubai is added, at the Dubai It operates near the famous Burj Khalifa Tower.



Ducati is in fact present at this international event together with the brands of Motor Valley Emilia-Romagna region presenting the best of Made in Italy in the car and motorcycle field.

Let’s start with the official presentation video (above) while here find the description of the bike, the images and the data of the first Ducati Maxi enduro with the front end 21 inches which has roots in the Ducati-powered Elefants that participate and win the Paris-Dakar.

The engine is the Testastretta 11 ° 937 cc (from 110 horses of power at 9,250 rpm), the front wheel is from 21 and from 18 the rear one; suspensions are long excursion: Kayaba and fully adjustable.
The chassis The steel lattice was designed especially for the Desert X and the dry weight is 202 kg.

To the main tank from 21 liters one can be added 9-liter rear.

The technical sheet

DUCATI DESERTX 2022
MOTOR Testastretta 11 °, L-twin cylinder, Desmodromic 4 valves per cylinder, Liquid cooled
DISPLACEMENT 937 of the Italian Civil Code
BORE X STROKE 94 x 67.5 mm
COMPRESSION RATIO 13.3: 1
POWER 110 PS (81 kW) @ 9,250 rpm
COUPLE 9.4 kgm (92 Nm) @ 6,500 rpm
POWER SUPPLY Electronic injection, Ø 53 mm throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire system
I UNLOAD Single silencer and silencer in stainless steel, Catalyst and 2 Lambda probes
EXCHANGE 6 gears
PRIMARY TRANSMISSION Straight cut gears, Ratio 1.85: 1
RELATIONSHIPS 1 = 38/14 2 = 31/17 3 = 28/20 4 = 26/22 5 = 24/23 6 = 23/25
SECONDARY TRANSMISSION Chain, Pinion Z15, Crown Z49
CLUTCH Multidisc in oil bath with hydraulic control, interlocking and anti-hopping system
CHASSIS Trellis made of steel tubes
FRONT SUSPENSION KYB upside-down fork Ø 46 mm fully adjustable
FRONT WHEEL TRAVEL 230 mm
FRONT WHEEL Tangential spoke, tubeless, 2.15 “x21”
FRONT TIRE Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR 90/90 – 21 M / C 54V M + S TL (A)
REAR SUSPENSION Fully adjustable KYB monoshock, Remote spring preload adjustment, Aluminum double-sided swingarm
REAR WHEEL TRAVEL 220 mm
REAR WHEEL Tangential spoke, tubeless, 4.5 “x18”
REAR TIRE Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR 150/70 R18 M / C 70V M + S TL
FRONT BRAKE 2 semi-floating discs Ø 320 mm with aluminum bell, Brembo monobloc radial calipers with 4 pistons, Bosch Cornering ABS
REAR BRAKE Disc Ø 265 mm, Brembo 2-piston floating caliper, Bosch Cornering ABS
INSTRUMENTATION 5 “TFT display
DRY WEIGHT 202 kg
WEIGHT IN RUNNING ORDER * 223 kg
SADDLE HEIGHT 875 mm
WHEELBASE 1608 mm
SLEEVE INCLINATION 27.6 °
FORWARD 122 mm
FUEL TANK CAPACITY 21 l
NUMBER OF SEATS 2
SAFETY EQUIPMENT Ducati Safety Pack (ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control DTC)
STANDARD EQUIPMENT Riding Mode, Power Mode, Ducati wheelie control (DWC), Engine Brake Control (EBC), Ducati Quick Shift up / down (DQS), Cruise control, full LED lighting system, DRL, Ducati brake light (DBL), USB socket, 12V socket, Automatic turn off indicators, Steering damper
PREDISPOSITION Ducati Multimedia System (DMS), Anti-theft, Turn-by-turn Navi, fog lights, heated grips, auxiliary tank
WARRANTY AND MAINTENANCE
WARRANTY 48 months, unlimited mileage
MAINTENANCE INTERVALS 15,000 km / 24 months
CHECK VALVE CLEARANCE 30,000 Km
EMISSIONS AND CONSUMPTIONS
STANDARD Euro 5
CO2 EMISSIONS 133 g / km
CONSUMPTION 5.6 l / 100 km

