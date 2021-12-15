Ducati DesertX: 5 THINGS TO KNOW – News

The new Ducati DesertX has hit the mark. She liked it with this pure Dakarian design, inspired by racing, with the desmo V2 engine and a special chassis from Ducati: 21 and 18 “wheels, long travel suspension. Let’s see what there is to know about her.

1. The numbers

It costs 15,990 euros, has 110 horses, weighs 202 kg dry and the saddle is 875 mm from the ground, not too much for a maxienduro with 21 in front and 18 behind. The spoked rims are tubeless to give more safety.

2. The direct rivals

All the maxi with 21 front of about 100 hp therefore: BMW F850GS, Honda Africa Twin 1100, Husqvarna Norden 901, KTM 890 ADV R, Triumph Tiger 900 Rally.

3. It is suitable for off-road use

Ducati has even won 2 Dakars with its desmo, in 1990 and 1994 always with the great Edi Orioli. Of course it was a simpler engine, with less electronics. But in the meantime, the materials and reliability at Ducati have also grown visibly.

4. An additional rear tank can be mounted

Brilliant find! Optional there is the 8 l tank which are added to the standard 21. A wonder that those who will take the Ducati DesertX to distant countries. It is activated by the instrumentation and it is the bike that tells you when to use it. Great, the others will come now too.

5. Electronics

Ducati does not limit itself to equipping the DesertX with advanced electronics designed for racing bikes or the Multistrada. Here are dedicated off-road features, including two specific riding modes: enduro and the brand new rally designed for more experienced riders. And the pilot can choose the level of power, engine brake, ABS intervention and traction.

That’s it, let us know what you think!

Video by Giovanna Tralli