Ducati DesertX: info, photos and prices of the new queen of the desert

With the sixth and final episode of the Ducati World Première 2022, the Borgo Panigale manufacturer unveils the new and awaited DesertX, the bike that interprets the world of off-road according to the canons of the Bolognese brand and which draws inspiration from the famous enduro bikes of the years. 80 which, at the time, triumphed at the Paris-Dakar. Designed for the most demanding off-road, but also to tackle the asphalt, especially for medium and long-range journeys, the new Ducati DesertX features 21 “and 18” wheels, respectively at the front and rear, and is powered by the engine. 937 cc Desmodromic Testastretta 11 ° distribution. The new Ducati DesertX will be available from May 2022 starting from 15,990 euros. The bike can also be ordered in a reduced power version at 35 kW for A2 license holders. Not only that, in Italy, to encourage the entry of the youngest enthusiasts to the world of two wheels, the Bolognese brand offers a discount of 1,000 euros on the list price of all 35 kW motorcycles available in the range, as well as the guarantee ” 4Ever Ducati “, valid for 4 years with unlimited mileage.

Ducati DesertX: design – Ducati presents a motorcycle with extremely modern shapes, already anticipated by the concept exhibited at Eicma in 2019. An essential and functional design that pays homage to the queens of the desert, protagonists of the mythical raid on African land, reinterpreting, in a modern key, the essential elements, such as the protections of the engine, compact and faired tank, wide saddle and windshield. Solid, almost futuristic lines that suggest what, without a shadow of a doubt, will be an evolution of the maxi-enduro style of becoming. The dashboard, positioned vertically for greater visibility it recalls the road-books used during grueling raids and is equipped with a 5-inch color TFT display. The double full LED front projector made up of two bi-function polyellipsoidal modules with Drl lights is of great effect.

Ducati DesertX: ergonomics – Studied and developed on the basis of long and demanding off-road and on-road sessions, the ergonomics of DesertX expresses a saddle-footpeg-handlebar triangulation designed for stand-up riding typical of off-road vehicles and maximum comfort on the road. The saddle, positioned 875 mm from the ground, together with the combination of the arch of the horse and the work of the suspension ensures a good contact of the feet on the ground. Alternatively, in the catalog of accessories dedicated to maxi-enduro, it is possible to mount a lowered saddle or a suspension kit, also lowered. The driving position is comfortable thanks to the shapes and padding of the seats. The management of the heat produced by the engine has been specially designed and uses openings in the fairing of the tank both to divert it from the rider’s legs and to generate fresh air flows, while aerodynamic protection is ensured by the particular shape and large dimensions of the tank. front fairing that forms a whole with the front light signature.

Ducati DesertX: autonomy – Great importance was also given to the autonomy of the bike. A 21 liter tank, but if that is not enough, always as an accessory, it is possible to mount an additional tank at the rear of the bike by adding further 8 liters of petrol. The transfer of petrol from the rear to the front tank is enabled when the fuel level in the main tank drops below a certain level and can be activated from the digital dashboard. Finally, DesertX has a remarkable load capacity, almost 120 liters of volume available between bags and aluminum top cases.

Ducati DesertX: engine – The new Ducati DesertX is equipped with the 937 cc liquid-cooled Testastretta 11 ° desmodromic distribution engine. The engine produces 110 HP at 9,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine boasts all the improvements already made on the Monster and Multistrada V2 such as the extremely compact and light eight-disc clutch and the gearbox equipped with a drum that works on bearings to minimize friction and improve precision and smoothness in the shifting phase, contributing also to a reduction of the total weight of the engine of 1.7 kg compared to the previous version. The Testastretta 11 ° has been optimized to offer the best possible performance not only off-road. The gearbox is characterized by dedicated ratios different from those of the Multistrada V2. The ratios have been shortened overall on all gears up to fifth to ensure the best off-road behavior, at the same time, sixth gear is suitably long to facilitate highway use.

Ducati DesertX: chassis – The new Ducati DesertX is built around a brand new steel trellis frame that works in combination with long travel suspension to ensure optimal behavior even in the most demanding off-road. Of alone 202 kg the weight of the dry bike. The high-level suspension relies on the front on one 46 mm upside-down Kayaba fork in diameter with 230 mm of excursion adjustable in compression, rebound and preload and on a single shock absorber, also Kayaba, also adjustable in compression, rebound and preload. The latter, combined with the aluminum swingarm, allows a rear wheel travel of 220 mm. DesertX has a generous ground clearance of 250 mm, which is decisive in off-road driving.

Ducati DesertX: rims and brakes – Never seen on a Ducati, the DesertX features wheels in sizes of 21 “at the front and 18” at the rear, an off-road classic. The original equipment tires are the Pirelli Scorpion Rally Str, with sizes 90 / 90-21 and 150/70 R18, not only that, DesertX is also approved to mount both more off-road-oriented tires and more road tires. The braking system of the Bolognese maxi-enduro with great adaptability exhibits at the front Brembo M50 monobloc radial calipers with four 30 mm diameter pistons, axial pump with adjustable levers and double 320 mm disc with aluminum flanges. Single 265 mm diameter disc and dual piston floating caliper, again Brembo at the rear.

Ducati DesertX: electronics – State of the art electronics for the new DesertX. Well you are the riding mode available that work in unison with four Power Modes capable of modifying the power and response of the engine: Full, High, Medium, Low. The specific settings for the Enduro Riding Mode and the introduction of the new Riding Mode Rally, which are added to Sport, Touring, Urban and Wet. In particular, the Enduro Riding Mode, thanks to the reduced power and the setting of the controls, allows you to tackle the most treacherous dirt roads with greater safety and facilitates driving for off-road neophytes. In contrast, the Rally Riding Mode offers full engine power and reduced electronic controls and is meant for more experienced riders.

Ducati DesertX: Imu and Abs Cornering – Each Riding Mode uses the Bosch Imu platform and can change the character of the bike according to the choices and needs of the rider by acting on the different levels of intervention on the various electronic controls: Engine Brake Control, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Quick Shift Up & Down and Abs Cornering. Abs Cornering can be set on three levels and adapts to every situation and the level of experience of the pilot. In the Riding Modes dedicated to off-road, Enduro and Rally, Abs Cornering can also be completely deactivated using the dedicated button on the control block.