Ducati DesertX, the Borgo Panigale manufacturer presents the new offroad

In the sixth episode of the Ducati World Première 2022 Ducati presents the new DesertX to fans. With the new two-wheeler from Borgo Panigale, the dreams of motorcyclists know no more limits. 21 ”front wheel and 18” rear wheel, the bike has been designed to tackle even the most demanding off-road.

A new two-wheeler, responsive and easy to handle, at ease on all types of routes and asphalt. The project was born in 2019, when Ducati presented the concept to the public, generating a strong and positive reaction from motorcyclists from all over the world. The House has transformed that concept into a functional, competent and effective motorcycle.

The design is a modern interpretation of the lines of the enduro motorcycle of the eighties, created by the Ducati Style Center following the criteria of essentiality and sturdiness. The bike is visually composed of 3 macro elements: a single volume that includes the tank and the side protections, the saddle and the windshield that integrates the distinctive double headlight. Stylistic reading emphasized by the black and white colors that alternate between the different areas.

New steel trellis frame, which works in combination with long travel suspension capable of ensuring optimal behavior even in the most demanding off-road. As far as suspension is concerned, DesertX stands out for its professional and high-level equipment.

The DesertX (already anticipated last September) mounts completely new wheels for a Ducati, in the measures of 21 “at the front and 18” at the rear: the typical dimensions of off-road motorcycles. The original equipment tires are the Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR, with sizes 90 / 90-21 and 150/70 R18.

The braking system it is equipped, like all the bikes of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer, with ABS Cornering function. The ergonomics were developed over the course of long and demanding off-road and asphalt test sessions. The saddle is positioned 875 mm from the ground. Ducati has worked on contents that make DesertX enjoyable on every type of route: the riding position is comfortable for both the rider and the passenger, thanks to the definition of shape and padding targeted for each of the two seats.

Autonomy suitable for longer journeys it is guaranteed by the tank of over 21 liters of capacity and the possibility of mounting a second tank in the rear part of the bike as an accessory, adding an additional 8 liters of petrol. The DesertX also has an excellent load capacity, almost 120 liters of volume available between bags and aluminum top cases.

The engine of the new DesertX is the popular desmodromic distribution engine Headastretta 11 ° of 937 cm3 liquid cooled. Characterized by an excellent level of reliability, it delivers 110 HP at 9,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Typical Ducati performance is combined with a regular and always manageable delivery, providing the rider with a bike capable of tackling any route with great confidence. The engine counts on all the improvements already seen on Monster and Multistrada V2 (presented last October). To offer the best possible performance in off-road driving and in different uses, the Testastretta 11 ° has been optimized specifically for this bike.

The safety and performance of the new Ducati model are also guaranteed by the electronic systems, which represent the state of the art in terms of driving assistance. There are 6 Riding Modes available on DesertX and they work in combination with the 4 Power Modes that modify the power and responsiveness of the engine.

The dashboard of the DesertX, vertically oriented and positioned to offer the best possible visibility even in standing driving, it is equipped with a high resolution 5 ”color TFT display. The instrumentation is designed for integration with the Ducati Multimedia System which allows you to connect your smartphone. The new Ducati DesertX will be available in dealerships in the Ducati network starting from May 2022. The new model can also be ordered in a 35 kW reduced power version for A2 license holders.