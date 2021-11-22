Ducati Panigale 422Corse: 190 HP and 155 kg

422Corse, the Swiss importer of CeraCarbon forks, Thyssenkrupp Carbon Components and BST, wanted to further lighten a 2015 Ducati Panigale R. To do so, he relied on Arctos-Collection customizers and decided to replace any possible part with new components in carbon. Thus was created an absolutely unique and ultra-light piece, even lighter than the 1299 Superleggera of 2017 (156 kg).

On the Panigale 422Corse we find a carbon frame made by 3C of Landsberg, the company that also supplies Ducati with the frames for Superbike and Superleggera (3C is also the company that has held the Horex brand since 2015). The carbon rims come from BST, the fork from CeraCarbon and the titanium monoshock from Mupo. The bike is braked by Brembo CNC P4.30 / 34 radial calipers that bite into Sicom carbon and silicon brake discs with a diameter of 320 millimeters and six millimeters thick. Just think that each disc weighs only 800 grams, about half of a normal steel disc, which is usually even thinner.

The engine of the 2015 Panigale already delivers 196 HP. So there is enough power. To this were added only a new ignition system, new Jetprime mappings and aluminum airbox channels. The stock exhaust system is replaced by a new Akrapovič titanium exhaust.

The carbon fairing of the Panigale 442Corse is coated with a thin two-tone layer, gray and black. The price? Top secret, but considering all the changes made, we think it is even higher than that of the Superleggera.