Ducati Panigale V4 and V4S 2022. Data, prices and photos – News

Here is also the penultimate novelty of the Ducati World Premiere 2021: with the claim The Evolution of Speed ​​arrives the new Ducati Panigale V4 2022. A particularly apt claim, because the Panigale V4 has been the subject of constant chiselling, from 2018 up to the 2020 and 2021 versions, which have become significantly more effective and usable even in the hands of those who are not MotoGP riders.

Without prejudice to the engine architecture, based on a 90 ° V4 with desmodromic distribution and TwinPulse timing, counter-rotating shaft and 1,103 cc displacement, many details (small and large) have been changed to sweeten the delivery and make it more effective.

Change the exhaust system, which is mainly responsible for the power gain of the engine: the peak value increases by 1.5 horsepower, but above all the draw remains more sustained, with two more horsepower until the limiter is cut.

The power is declared in 215.5 horsepower at 13,000 rpm (cut at 14,500 rpm) and the torque in 12.6 kgm at 9,500 rpm: from 6,000 it makes 80% of the maximum value available.







Performance that can be increased with the racing exhaust systems in the Ducati Performance catalog. To allow you to ride even in circuits with the tightest noise limits, a 105 dB Akrapovič titanium system (102 dB with the dB killer) is available with high silencers next to the tail: the increase in power is 12.5 hp (228 horses of pisso and maximum which rises to 131 Nm) with a weight reduction of 5 kg. This new exhaust is added to a more compact full racing version with development under the engine already available in the catalog.

The torque curve of the engine Desmosedici Stradale 2022 is much more regular, and above all it changes according to the ratio inserted thanks to the modifications of the electronics, which now has a differentiated ride-by-wire system mapping for each gear instead of in groups of gears as was the case before. Without prejudice to i riding mode of the 2021 version, to the Low, Medium and High delivery curves is added a Full that replicates, in fact, that … very intense of the 2018 version, practically direct in all relationships except the first.

All the electronic controls, which remain identical in denomination to those of the 2021 version, are refined and recalibrated to adapt to the changes made to the Panigale V4, and remain manageable according to the usual logic (the intervention levels can also be adjusted while on the move) through the TFT dashboard. The latter, which boasts a new setting that replicates the layout that Ducati riders see in MotoGP, he predicts a new color-coded display of the various electronic controls which makes it easier to understand which one traction, slide or wheelie control is intervening at all times, and thus assists the pilot in finding the best electronics tuning.

At the cycling level, the adoption on the V4S of the new Ohlins NPX 30 pressurized fork at the front, of course, always managed by the semi-active Smart EC 2.0 system with OBTi interface and extended by 5 mm in the excursion. This made it possible to adopt a reduced spring in the elastic constant, and thus increase the load transfer. In addition, the height of the swingarm pivot has been changed, thus making the rear suspension anti-squat when opening the accelerator; all to make the Panigale V4S even more performing in the closing phase of the trajectory out of corners.

Small variation also for the aerodynamic package, which varies in the configuration of the fins to maintain the downforce (declared in 30kg at 270 km / h), but is less penalizing on the maximum speed. And finally the ergonomics also changes, with a new shape of the tank and of the connection with the front part of the fairing that facilitates the anchoring of the rider in braking. Situation in which the new configuration of the tail also comes in handy with a new foam for the saddle, which “pushes” less forward.

For the V4 a dry weight of 175 kg, one less for the V4S.

The new V4 2022 goes on sale in 24,590 euros, the V4S version costs instead 29,990 euros.