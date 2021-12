Ducati Panigale V4 S 2022 test: how are you doing, strengths and weaknesses

Panigale V4 Panigale V4 S MOTOR MOTOR Desmosedici Stradale 90 ° V4, counter-rotating crankshaft, Desmodromic 4 valves per cylinder, liquid cooled Desmosedici Stradale 90 ° V4, counter-rotating crankshaft, Desmodromic 4 valves per cylinder, liquid cooled DISPLACEMENT 1,103 cc 1,103 cc BORE X STROKE 81 x 53.5 mm 81 x 53.5 mm COMPRESSION 14.0: 1 14.0: 1 POWER (EU APPROVAL) 158.5 kW (215.5 hp) @ 13,000 rpm 158.5 kW (215.5 hp) @ 13,000 rpm PAIR (EU APPROVAL) 123.6 Nm (12.6 kgm) @ 9,500 rpm 123.6 Nm (12.6 kgm) @ 9,500 rpm POWER SUPPLY Electronic injection. Two injectors per cylinder. Full Ride-by-Wire elliptical throttle bodies. Intake system with variable length ducts. Electronic injection. Two injectors per cylinder. Full Ride-by-Wire elliptical throttle bodies. Intake system with variable length ducts. I UNLOAD Lay-out 4-2-1-2. Four lambda probes and two catalysts Lay-out 4-2-1-2. Four lambda probes and two catalysts TRANSMISSION EXCHANGE 6 gears with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up / down EVO 2 6 gears with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up / down EVO 2 PRIMARY TRANSMISSION Straight toothed gears; ratio 1.80: 1 Straight toothed gears; ratio 1.80: 1 RELATIONSHIPS 1 = 36/15 2 = 34/17 3 = 33/19 4 = 32/21 5 = 30/22 6 = 27/22 1 = 36/15 2 = 34/17 3 = 33/19 4 = 32/21 5 = 30/22 6 = 27/22 SECONDARY TRANSMISSION Chain 525; pinion Z = 16; crown Z = 41 Chain 525; pinion Z = 16; crown Z = 41 CLUTCH Multidisc in oil bath with hydraulic control, interlocking and anti-hopping system. Self-venting pump. Multidisc in oil bath with hydraulic control, interlocking and anti-hopping system. Self-venting pump. VEHICLE CHASSIS “Front Frame” in aluminum alloy with optimized stiffness “Front Frame” in aluminum alloy with optimized stiffness FRONT SUSPENSION Showa BPF upside-down 43mm chromed steel fork, fully adjustable Öhlins NPX25 / 30 pressurized 43 mm upside-down fork with TiN treatment of the legs, fully adjustable. Hydraulic brake in rebound and compression electronically managed with event-based mode controlled by Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 FRONT WHEEL 5-spoke light alloy 3.50 “x 17” Forged aluminum alloy 3-spoke 3.50 “x 17” FRONT TIRE Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP 120/70 ZR17 Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP 120/70 ZR17 REAR SUSPENSION Fully adjustable Sachs shock absorber. Single-sided aluminum swingarm Fully adjustable Öhlins TTX36 shock absorber. Hydraulic brake in rebound and compression electronically managed with event-based mode controlled by Öhlins Smart EC 2.0. Single-sided aluminum swingarm REAR WHEEL 5-spoke light alloy 6.00 “x 17” Forged aluminum alloy 3-spoke 6.00 “x 17” REAR TIRE Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP 200/60 ZR17 Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP 200/60 ZR17 WHEEL TRAVEL (ANT / POST) 120 mm – 130 mm 125 mm – 130 mm FRONT BRAKE 2 semi-floating 330mm discs, Brembo Monobloc Stylema® (M4.30) radial calipers with 4 pistons. Bosch Cornering EVO ABS. Self-venting pump. 2 semi-floating 330mm discs, Brembo Monobloc Stylema® (M4.30) radial calipers with 4 pistons. Bosch Cornering EVO ABS. Self-venting pump. REAR BRAKE 245mm disc, 2-piston caliper with Bosch Cornering EVO ABS. 245mm disc, 2-piston caliper with Bosch Cornering EVO ABS. INSTRUMENTATION Latest generation digital dashboard with 5 “color TFT display Latest generation digital dashboard with 5 “color TFT display DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS DRY WEIGHT 175 kg 174 kg WEIGHT IN RUNNING ORDER * 198.5 kg 195.5 kg SADDLE HEIGHT 850 mm 850 mm WHEELBASE 1,469 mm 1,469 mm SLEEVE INCLINATION 24.5 ° 24.5 ° FORWARD 100 mm 100 mm FUEL TANK CAPACITY 17 l 17 l NUMBER OF SEATS 2 2 EQUIPMENT SAFETY EQUIPMENT Riding Modes, Power Modes, ABS Bosch Cornering EVO, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO 3, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO, Ducati Slide Control (DSC), Engine Brake Control (EBC) EVO, Self-learning of the final gear Riding Modes, Power Modes, ABS Bosch Cornering EVO, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO 3, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO, Ducati Slide Control (DSC), Engine Brake Control (EBC) EVO, Self-learning of the final gear STANDARD EQUIPMENT Ducati Power Launch (DPL), Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up / down EVO2, Full LED headlamp with Daytime Running Light (DRL), Sachs steering damper, Quick selection of controls, Automatic turn off indicator, Chain guard fin Ducati Power Launch (DPL), Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up / down EVO2, Full LED headlamp with Daytime Running Light (DRL), Ducati Electronic Suspension (DES) EVO with Öhlins suspension and steering damper, Lithium battery, Quick selection controls, Automatic turn off indicators, Marchesini forged aluminum rims, Dedicated knobs, Chain guard fin EQUIPMENT SUPPLIED Footpegs and passenger seat kit Footpegs and passenger seat kit PREPARATIONS Ducati Data Analyzer + (DDA +) with GPS module, Ducati Multimedia System (DMS), anti-theft device, heated grips Ducati Data Analyzer + (DDA +) with GPS module, Ducati Multimedia System (DMS), anti-theft device, heated grips WARRANTY AND MAINTENANCE WARRANTY 24 months with unlimited mileage 24 months with unlimited mileage MAINTENANCE 12,000 km / 12 months 12,000 km / 12 months CHECK VALVE CLEARANCE 24,000 km 24,000 km EMISSIONS AND CONSUMPTIONS STANDARD Euro 5 Euro 5 CO2 EMISSIONS 175 g / km 175 g / km CONSUMPTION 7.6 l / 100 km 7.6 l / 100 km

