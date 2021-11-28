Ducati Panigale V4 S vs Porsche GT2 RS: what a fight – Mondo Moto

Tech

Ducati Panigale V4 S vs Porsche GT2 RS: what a fight

Motorcycles against cars in a drag race, e Ducati Panigale V4 S against Porsche GT2 RS. This time Daniel Abt, a professional rider, with the help of the rider Matthias Meggle, has set up a comparison that on paper appears to be really in the balance. We know that bikes of the caliber of the Panigale they have an out of the ordinary acceleration, but on the other hand there is still a Porsche that can have its say in the distance. This is the theme on paper.

Reality said something else: Ducati Panigale V4 S literally humiliated its cousin (both brands gravitate to the Volkswagen group) with four wheels, tearing it up both on the acceleration race from a standstill, and with a moving start. The Ducati costs one tenth compared to the Porsche, but its speed qualities are unequivocally ‘furred’. As you can see in the video, the Porsche shoots well; but soon after the start Ducati recovers and with the downshifting of the gears becomes impregnable.

Ducati showed remarkable acceleration qualities, with a time of 3.76 seconds from zero to one hundred per hour, and 4.55 seconds from one hundred to two hundred per hour. After the first run, it was also discovered that the Panigale had started with a more conservative launch control mode than the maximum available. In the second run, in fact, Ducati lowered the time to 3.53, reaching 10.41 seconds on the quarter mile. In this case, Porsche made up for a gap of 4 tenths.

The most interesting element in this challenge is that the Porsche GT2 RS however, he achieved really good times compared to other supercars, and therefore this ‘humiliation’ is only relative to the challenge with Ducati: it is a car whose performance is absolutely remarkable.

