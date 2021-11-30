Ducati Panigale V4 S vs Porsche GT2 RS: who wins the drag?

It’s a classic bar chat. Do motorcycles or cars go faster? Who goes faster? Who has the most acceleration? Who keeps the road the most? Dozens of questions, which are rarely answered. But what would happen if two monsters, two and four wheels, found themselves against each other? Our colleague Daniel Abt found out, comparing two monsters, Ducati Panigale V4 S And Porsche GT2 RS in a race of acceleration.

Ducati Panigale V4 S vs Porsche GT2 RS: who will win?

Daniel Abt, a professional driver, has “called into question” another driver, Matthias Meggle. The first took the wheel of the Porsche GT2 RS, the second of the Ducati Panigale V4 S. 700 HP for the German, against 214 HP for the Italian. The maximum torque? 750 Nm the Porsche, “just” 124 Nm the peak of the Ducati. The first is a six-cylinder boxer engine, the second 90 ° V4 engine. Perhaps the most important data, the weight: 1,470 kg the GT2 RS, 195 kg the V4 S. For information, we also throw in the price: a good 285,000 euros for the Porsche, a nice apartment, 28,890 euros for the Ducati, the cost of a garage.

There are three launches made by the two motor enthusiasts, so as to “balance” the scores and highlight anything. Nothing to do, one of the two vehicles always prevails, in acceleration, in exit speed, practically everything. We do not reveal who is the winner of this duel involving a total of almost 1,000 HP, but the reaction of one of the two drivers is quite explicit as to disappointment. Enjoy the video, really nice.