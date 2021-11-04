Ducati present PRO-III, the most advanced electric scooter

MT Distribution, commercial partner and licensee of the Sant’Agata Bolognese company, in collaboration with the Ducati Style Center, today launches the new PRO-III electric scooter, expanding the range of vehicles for urban micro-mobility. It is the most technically advanced of the Ducati Urban e-mobility line.

The vehicle turns on using the innovative NFC technology, the contactless connection method. The new Ducati PRO-III electric scooter is in fact equipped with a token that allows you to proceed with starting simply by bringing it close to the display, giving the possibility of using the vehicle only to the owner who is in possession of the chip.

The new generation electric scooter boasts technical features that make it ideal for those who want to move around the city, thanks to the 350 W brushless motor capable of providing a 515 W peak power, and to the 468 Wh boosted battery, which guarantees excellent autonomy, up to 50 km with a single charge.

POR-III is equipped with 10 ” wheels with puncture-proof tubeless tires, this allows you to travel even safer aboard the new evolution of the previous Ducati electric scooter. The braking system consists of a double front and rear disc brake and the vehicle boasts powerful LED lights that allow you to see even in low light and at night. Finally, the magnesium frame guarantees lightness and resistance and, by better absorbing vibrations, makes the use of the scooter more comfortable.

The new Ducati PRO-III, latest generation electric scooter, is equipped with a display with a USB port that allows you to recharge your smartphone or other devices while in use. Thanks to the Ducati Urban e-mobility App, designed and developed by Italdesign, a service company for the mobility industry known all over the world and part (like Ducati) of the Volkswagen group, users can always stay up to date on the main functions and performance of the vehicle. It is possible to constantly monitor the battery charge level, the distance traveled and the last known position of the vehicle. The driver can also access technical assistance services in real time, even with WhatsApp.

The purchase of the PRO-III scooter includes one year of AXA Family Protection insurance, the scooter is available at dealerships and in the official Ducati e-shop, as well as in shops and in the main online stores of consumer and specialized electronics.