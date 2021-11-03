Ducati PRO-III, new electric scooter with NFC technology

Ducati announced that it has expanded its offering of products for electric micro-mobility with the launch of the new PRO-III electric scooter developed by MT Distribution. It can already be purchased at dealerships and in the official Ducati e-shop, as well as in shops and in the main online stores of consumer electronics and specialized at a price of 799 euros. The manufacturer includes one year of AXA Family Protection Insurance with the scooter. Let’s see the main features of this product.

UP TO 50 KM OF AUTONOMY

This electric scooter features a 350W brushless motor capable of delivering a peak power of 515 W. To power it, a battery with one 468 Wh capacity which allows an autonomy of up to 50 km. The maximum speed is 25 km / h. Through the 3.2-inch LED display, in addition to being able to display information such as speed and battery level, it is possible to select between four driving modes (6, 15, 20, 25 km / h). In addition, it is equipped with a USB port that allows you to recharge your smartphone or other devices while in use. The electric scooter also features 10-inch wheels with puncture-proof tubeless tires and a braking system consisting of double front and rear disc brakes. We also find LED lights at the front and rear.