Ducati, record sales in 2021: the queen is the Multistrada V4

The Borgo Panigale manufacturer closes a record year: over 59,000 motorcycles sold all over the world, with the V4 maxienduro covering one sixth of the quota. Italy is the second reference market after the USA and for 2022 it will aim even higher with the arrival of the Desert X

With the entry of many innovations in the road enduro category, the two-wheeler market is back in vogue and, in Italy, the best year since 2011 has ended: 119,079 new motorcycles registered, with an increase of 26.4% compared to to 2020 and + 20.4% compared to 2019. Speaking of the Italian flag, Ducati is also celebrating a record year: the Borgo Panigale house closed 2021 with 59,447 models sold all over the world, a value never achieved in the course of the almost century-old history of the brand.

HIS MAJESTY, MULTISTRADA V4 – The offer of the Italian reds has greatly expanded in recent years and the arrival of the modern and performing Multistrada V4 has given a great boost to achieve this important result. Only the top-of-the-range maxienduro reached 9,957 units delivered to customers, one sixth of Ducati’s total sales. Then follows the Scrambler 800 family with 9,053 units sold and the Monster family with 8,734 motorcycles in the garage for fans. The reference country is the United States, where 9,007 Ducatis arrived; Italy also did very well, behind the US with 8,707 bikes and ahead of Germany with a gap of 2,600 models sold.

TOWARDS A SUCCESSFUL 2022 – The new year begins with the arrival of the highly anticipated DesertX, the enduro with a 21 ”front wheel inspired by the past and which in 2022 could steal the crown from the Multistrada V4. The Borgo Panigale brand has worked hard on this novelty and, while waiting to find out how it goes on the road and what the actual response of the public will be, Borgo Panigale celebrates this great result on the world market: “2021 was a a magical year for Ducati. We have delivered over 59,000 motorcycles, a number never reached in the company’s 95 years of history, we have won the title of MotoGP World Constructors’ Champion for the second consecutive year and we have started the electric era of our company with the V21L prototype, which anticipates the bike that will race in the MotoE championship from 2023 “, commented Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati.

Beyond the difficulties – The pandemic still underway, in addition to generating so much suffering, has also made many activities more complex, forcing us to continue internal reorganizations – continued Domenicali -. Supply chains have created delivery delays for which I want to apologize to all Ducatisti, thanking them for their patience. Despite all these difficulties, the desire to do well that characterizes women and men here in Borgo Panigale and in our branches around the world has been such that we have been able to achieve record results. We are investing in an extremely ambitious growth path that will lead the company to further improve, even with the entry into new segments. With the DesertX we will have from this year a very attractive proposal for adventure fans, and other ambitious projects are currently in development. Future growth will take place in compliance with these values, offering our passionate customer products that are increasingly representative of a unique mix of beauty and technology, such as the best of Made in Italy “.

