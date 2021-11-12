Ducati Streetfighter V2 and Streetfighter V4 SP: data, photos and price

Two new examples of the Streetfighter family were presented during the fourth episode of the Ducati World Premiere web series. Prices starting from € 16,990 for the Streetfighter V2 and from € 32,990 for the Streetfighter V4 SP, top of the range in a numbered series

The Borgo Panigale house unveils two new examples of the Ducati Streetfighter family: Streetfighter V2 And Streetfighter V4 SP. Two sporty naked born from the success of the V4 model. The new Streetfighter V2 is essential and bold, instead in a numbered series and enriched by the exclusive technical specifications worthy of the legendary “Sport Production” acronym, the unpublished Streetfighter V4 SP, top of the range of the Bolognese “Fighters”. Streetfighter V2 will be available in Ducati network dealerships starting from December 2021 in Ducati Red color with black rims. Prices starting from € 16,990 ex-dealer VAT included. Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP is available in single-seater configuration in the “Winter Test” livery. The motorcycle will be available to order at Ducati network dealerships starting from January 2021. Prices starting from 32,990 euros ex-dealer VAT included.

Ducati Streetfighter V2: the design – The new Streetfighter V2 combines the sporting essence of the Panigale V2 with the driving attitude and Streetfighter style. The bike takes shape from the reinterpretation of Ducati’s “Fight Formula” applied to the Panigale V2 stripped of the fairings and equipped with a high and wide handlebar. Sharp and elegant the design of the naked is molded around the mechanics inherited from the Panigale V2 with the Superquadro engine as a load-bearing element, but at the same time re-proposes the main stylistic elements of the Streetfighter V4, such as the characteristic front headlight that incorporates the “V” signature. typical of Ducati sports cars and inspired by the famous expression of the Joker.

Ducati Streetfighter V2: the engine – The new Streetfighter V2 is equipped with the Superquadro engine, the 90 ° V-twin with 4 valves per cylinder Desmodromic distribution and 955 cc liquid cooling compliant with Euro 5 regulations and capable of unleashing a power of 153 Hp at 10,750 rpm. / minute and a maximum torque of 101.4 Nm at 9,000 rpm. Compared to the Panigale V2, the new sports naked adopts a shorter final ratio which ensures greater torque to the wheel at road speeds. Six-speed gearbox with Ducati Quick Shift up / down.

Ducati Streetfighter V2: the chassis – The Superquadro engine is itself a structural element to which the compact front structure is connected, consisting of a monocoque frame in die-cast aluminum fixed to the engine head. The rear single-sided swingarm is also connected to the engine, which is 16 mm longer than that of the Panigale V2 to ensure the stability of the bike without the fairings. 43 mm Showa Bpf front fork and Sachs shock absorber with dedicated calibration to make the bike more comfortable on the road, but better manageable for track riding. 17-inch split five-spoke wheels and Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires in sizes 120/70 ZR17 at the front and 180/60 ZR17 at the rear. Identical to that mounted on the Panigale V2, the braking system with, at the front, two semi-floating discs of 320 mm in diameter, Brembo monobloc M4.32 radial calipers with 4 pistons, Abs Bosch Cornering Evo and self-bleeding pump. 245 mm disc, two-piston caliper, again with Bosch Cornering Evo ABS at the rear. Different pads, less aggressive and more suitable for road use. The seat height is 845 mm, equal to 178 kg the weight of the bike when dry, 200 kg the weight in running order.

Ducati Streetfighter V2: electronics – The electronic equipment of the Streetfighter V2, also inherited from the Panigale V2, is complete and modern. The six-axis Imu inertial platform manages all the electronic controls of the bike and measures its position in space in real time. The electronic package includes the Abs Cornering Evo with slide by brake functionality, Ducati Traction Control Evo 2, Ducati Wheelie Control Evo, Ducati Quick Shift up / down Evo 2, Engine Brake Control Evo. The Streetfighter V2 has three Riding Modes, Sport , Road and Wet with dedicated control settings. Not only that, the electronic equipment can be enriched with the accessories contained in the Ducati Performance catalog. Finally, digital dashboard with 4.3-inch color TFT display.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP: the design – The top-of-the-range sports naked from the Ducati “Fighter” family sports the “Winter Test” livery created by the Ducati Style Center and inspired by the Ducati Corse motorcycles used in the pre-season tests of the MotoGP and Sbk Championships. The matte black of the superstructures, combined with the matte carbon finish of the rims and wings, contrasts with the bright red accents and the brilliance of the tank made of exposed brushed aluminum. The bike is enriched by a series of details such as the progressive number printed on the handlebar and the colors of the Italian flag on the carbon wings. The equipment is completed by the adjustable aluminum footpegs machined from solid, the carbon front mudguard, the lithium-ion battery and accessories that can be used on “track days”, such as the open carbon clutch cover and the cap for the removing the license plate holder.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP: the engine – The Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP is powered by the Desmosedici Stradale V4 at 90 ° with counter-rotating crankshaft, Desmodromic 4 valves per cylinder and 1,103 cc liquid cooling with 208 HP capable of developing a power of 208 HP at 13,000 rpm and 123 Nm at 9,500 rpm. On the Streetfighter V4 SP the Desmosedici Stradale is fitted with the STM-Evo Sbk dry clutch, which guarantees a better anti-hopping function and greater fluidity. Six-speed gearbox with Ducati Quick Shift up / down Evo 2.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP: chassis and electronics – Front Frame in aluminum alloy. The Streetfighter V4 SP is equipped with a fully adjustable 43mm Öhlins NIX30 upside-down fork with “Tin” treatment on the front legs. Hydraulic brake in rebound and compression electronically managed with event-based mode controlled by Öhlins Smart EC 2.0. At the rear, single-sided aluminum swingarm with fully adjustable Ohlins TTX36 shock absorber. Hydraulic brake in rebound and compression electronically managed with event-based mode controlled by Öhlins Smart EC 2.0. The braking system boasts two 330 mm diameter 2 semi-floating discs at the front, Brembo Stylema R monobloc radial calipers with four pistons, Bosch Cornering Evo Abs and self-bleeding pump. 245 mm diameter disc, two-piston caliper with Abs Cornering Evo at the rear. Öhlins steering damper as standard. Five-spoke split-spoke carbon rims 1.4 kg lighter than the forged aluminum ones fitted as standard by the Streetfighter V4 S and able to reduce the moment of inertia by 26% at the front and 46% at the rear making it the most agile and light bike in changes of direction. The dry weight of the bike is 177 kg, 196 kg in running order, less than 3 kg compared to the Streetfighter V4 S, the seat height is 845 mm. The electronics of the new Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP are refined with Riding Modes and Power Modes, Cornering Abs Evo, Ducati Traction Control Evo 2, Ducati Wheelie Control Evo, Ducati Slide Control, Engine Brake Control Evo and self-learning of the final gear.