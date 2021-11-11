Ducati Streetfighter V2 and V4SP: data, photos and prices – News

The fourth episode of the Ducati World Premiere 2022 is dedicated to the Streetfighter family. After the Multistrada V2 – of which you can find the test of Francesco Paolillo on our YouTube channel and shortly here on Moto.it – ​​the new Scrambler and then of course the Multistrada Pikes Peak (with which our Perfetto has already had a quick contact on the track) it’s the turn of the sportiest Ducati naked naked, the … super sports cars to which in Borgo Panigale they have applied what they like to call the “Fight Formula”.

There is new top of the range Streetfighter V4SP, which we had already told you about last summer, which, like its cousin Panigale, is in a numbered series and represents … what happens when you give the R&D guys a free hand and put them to play with a 200 horsepower naked .

Recognizable as the Panigale cousin with its dedicated livery called “Winter Test”, created by the Ducati Style Center taking inspiration from the Desmosedici and Pangigale used in the winter tests of the MotoGP and SBK World Championships, it is distinguished by the progressive printed on the handlebar and the colors of the Italian flag on the wings. carbon.

Naturally present the 5 split-spoke carbon wheels introduced in the Ducati range with the Superleggera, 1.4 kg lighter than the forged aluminum ones fitted as standard by the Streetfighter V4 S and the exclusive Brembo Stylema R front brake calipers. Unchanged Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 suspensions, as well as the 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine with 208 CV equipped with STM-EVO SBK dry clutch.

The frame is completed by the adjustable aluminum footpegs machined from solid, the front mudguard in carbon, the lithium-ion battery and the open clutch cover in carbon as well as the cap for removing the license plate holder, the latter obviously reserved for circuit use.

The price (hold on tight …) starts at 32,990 euros, but it seems that the planned production is already practically all booked, as happened with the cousin Panigale V4SP …

Streetfighter V2

And then there’s her, the Streetfighter V2. The concept remains that of the older sister: take the Panigale and transform it into hypernaked. A little more accessible from an economic and performance point of view, the “small” Street almost entirely replicates its lines, which however leave the mechanics a little more visible (there is less to silence …) e they lose, at least in the standard set-up, the aerodynamic fins, which, however, remain available as an option and which Ducati recommends if you want to use the Streetfighter V2 on the track.

The ergonomics have naturally been rethought with a high aluminum handlebar (more than that of the V4 sister), a wider saddle with a thicker foam to be more comfortable, and repositioned footpegs, all designed for road use and a greater comfort in daily use.

The basis is the Superquadro engine of 955 cubic centimeters, which in this configuration delivers 153 horsepower at 10,750 rpm, with a maximum torque value of 101.4 Nm at 9,000 rpm, a solution intended to be usable and enjoyable on the road and at the same time effective on the track. Naturally, given the different intended use, the Streetfighter V2 has been shortened in the final ratio gaining two crown teeth (15/45 instead of 15/43) to be brighter when exiting the corners.

The chassis is based on the scheme of the supersport sister, with Aluminum monocoque Front Frame frame which uses the engine as a load-bearing / stressed element, and (beautiful) single-sided swingarm in the same material 16 mm longer than that of the Panigale V2. The suspension compartment features fully adjustable Sachs / Showa units with a 43mm BPF fork and rear monoshock.

The wheels are 5-spoke units fitting the new Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV in sizes 120/70 ZR17 at the front and 180/60 ZR17 at the rear. The braking system is taken on an equal footing from the Panigale V2, with Brembo M4.32 monobloc calipers and 320 mm diameter discs, even if a less aggressive compound was chosen for the pads and therefore more suitable for road use. .

The electronics remain the same, very refined, of the Panigale, with the addition of some developments borrowed from other platforms – the first that comes to mind is that of the “small” 11th Testastretta that pushes the Monster. Based on the one fitted to the Panigale V2, it focuses on a six-axis inertial platform and provides the rider with a package that includes ABS Cornering EVO (with slide by brake functionality), Ducati Traction Control EVO 2, Ducati Wheelie Control EVO, Ducati Quick Shift up / down EVO 2 and Engine Brake Control EVO.

Three i Riding Mode, renamed (Sport, Road, Wet) compared to those of the Panigale V2, with obviously dedicated control calibrations, all configurable thanks to the 4.3 “dashboard on which the new interface inaugurated with last year’s Multistrada V4 was implemented. The electronic equipment can be enriched by the accessories contained in the Ducati Performance catalog: Ducati Data Analyzer (DDA + GPS) and Ducati Multimedia System.

The Streetfighter V2 will be available in Ducati dealerships starting from December 2021 starting from € 16,990 in Ducati Red color with black rims, and enriched through a wide range of Ducati Performance accessories, starting with the aforementioned biplane wings (identical to those of the Streetfighter V4), continuing with the complete Akrapovič racing exhaust that brings the bike’s power to 157 CV and reduces the weight by 7 kg up to the single-seater kit, the approved Akrapovič exhaust and many others.