Ducati Unica, the exclusive Red!

The Borgo Panigale company announces the birth of Ducati Unica, the new customization program dedicated to those who want to design and build their own exclusive motorcycle. Thanks to this initiative, the Ducati Style Center opens its doors to customers and accompanies them in the creation of a customized motorcycle, collaborating with designers and technicians to create a motorcycle that it will be a unique piece in the world.

Customers who join the program will be able to enter the Ducati Style Center in person, describe your wishes to the designers and follow, during periodic visits, the progress of your motorcycle. With the support of the Ducati Unica team, the customization process will be outlined, defining every detail: materials, dedicated finishes, special colors and Ducati Performance accessories.

The company will only accept a limited number of requests each year, and only those deemed in tune with the values ​​of the brand. Each construction phase will be documented and customers will see their bike take shape, from the initial sketches to the delivery ceremony.

Each Ducati Unica will be delivered to its owner accompanied by a certificate of uniqueness, which certifies its originality and ensures its non-replicability. To join the program you need to contact the dealers.

Andrea Ferraresi, Director of the Ducati Style Center: “Design is a distinctive element of our creations. We wanted to give Ducatisti the possibility of identifying themselves even more with their bike, making it a direct expression of everyone’s personal style. So we created Ducati Unica, an exclusive program that testifies to the excellence of the Made in Italy of which Ducati is the spokesperson in the world. An engaging and unforgettable experience of customization to be lived directly in our Style Center. The moment in which the Ducatisti finally see their motorcycle made is very exciting for us at the Style Center and a source of great pride. “