Ducati unveils the new Streetfighter V2 and V4 SP in a special preview

Ducati is expanding its Streetfighter range by introducing two new models, the bold and essential Streetfighter V2 and the top of the line Streetfighter V4 SP. On the occasion of the fourth episode of the Ducati World Première web series, all the details of the two bikes have been revealed.

The V2 is a sporty naked with a unique character, which is aimed at motorcyclists looking for a bike capable of combining the sporting DNA of the Panigale V2 with the riding attitude and Streetfighter style. An intuitive and easy-to-handle model, with the right power to guarantee adrenaline-pumping performance and maximum driving fun. The bike is the result obtained by stripping a Panigale V2 of its fairings, equipping it with high and wide handlebars. The dry weight is 178 kg and the engine chosen by the company is the 955 cm³ Superquadro with 153 HP of power.

Streetfighter V2 is essential and with an edgy design, which incorporates the main stylistic elements of the exaggerated Streetfighter V4 naked. The elegant design of the bike is molded around the mechanics inherited from the Panigale V2. Ergonomics focuses on the rider and is focused on road use with the right mix of sportiness and comfort. The saddle is wider and has new padding that makes it more comfortable.

The bike boasts 5-spoke wheels and new Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires in sizes 120/70 ZR17 at the front and 180/60 ZR17 at the rear. Also there complete and modern electronic equipment that equips the Streetfighter V2 is inherited from the Panigale V2. The new two-wheeler is equipped with three Riding Modes (Sport, Road, Wet), full-LED headlights with front DRL and a 4.3 ”TFT dashboard with an intuitive interface. The bike will be available in dealerships from the month of December 2021.

The new Streetfighter V4 SP it has a dedicated livery, with exclusive features derived from Superleggera V4 and a weight of 196 kg in running order. The bike adopts the essential and fascinating “Winter Test” livery, created by the Ducati Style Center, inspired by the Ducati Corse motorcycles used in the pre-season tests of the MotoGP and SBK Championships.

5 split-spoke carbon rims, capable of reducing the moment of inertia by 26% at the front and by 46% at the rear, the bike is significantly more agile and lighter when changing direction. The heart of the bike is the 1,103 cm³ Desmosedici Stradale with 208 HP of power. The equipment of the exclusive motorcycle is completed by the adjustable aluminum footrests machined from solid that allow the rider to find the optimal position in the saddle.

The new Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP is the ideal bike for the amateur who wants to hit the track with a naked and be immediately fast. The braking quality is extraordinary, as well as the lightness in descending the lean, the tendency to close the line and the stability at high speeds. It will be orderable starting from January 2022.