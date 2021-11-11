Ducati World Premiere 2022: ready to unveil two Streetfighters – News

As known Ducati decided that the presentation of his new motorbikes registered 2022 it will take place on a fortnightly basis.

The operation Ducati World Première, consisting of six events, replicates a bit what they did last year when there was no EICMA and in Borgo Panigale they opted for a series of virtual events available to all fans on their website and YouTube channel.

Once again the Bolognese company will not exhibit at EICMA and therefore the launch event is virtual and open and everyone.

This year began on September 30th unveiling the Multistrada V2, then it was the turn of the Scrambler 800 Urban Motard and 1100 Tribute PRO, subsequently of the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak and it will end on December 9th with the awaited adventure DesertX.

The next bike, but there should be two news, will be presented Thursday 11 November at 4 pm on Ducati.com, on the Ducati YouTube channel and, of course, on Moto.it.

The fourth episode of the series is titled “A new Fighter in town”, While the accompanying image shows the optical group of the current Streetfighter V4. And to remove all doubts the same Ducati who writes in the launch of the initiative: “The fourth episode of the Ducati World Première web series will feature the Ducati Streetfighter family with the presentation of the new products within the range for 2022 “. The range currently consists of models V4 And V4S with engine 1.100 da 208 horses of power.

Just over 24 hours and we’ll find out everything …