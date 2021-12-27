Duccio Forzano will be directed (and he couldn’t have gone better than that!)

Duccio Forzano will supervise the direction ofEurovision Song Contest 2022. A name a guarantee, we could say.

The director himself gave the news, through his social channels, also communicating the name of Cristian Biondani that will support him in the long marathon of Eurovision 2022 at the Pala Alpitour in Turin.

When it comes to Duccio Forzano, we are talking about a director who is in fact a guarantee on this front: he is the one who has assets well 6 Sanremo Festival between 2010 and 2019 (its latest edition).

Lifetime friend of Claudio Baglioni, for which he edited video clips and concerts, he also took care of the direction of the two Festivals directed by the singer-songwriter, introducing the technological novelty of semi-automated direction through the software CuePilot (used for years atEurovision and al Melodifestivalen, then retired by the current director of Sanremo Stefano Vicario), in an almost symbiotic work with the historic director of photography Mario Catapano and with the various set designers who followed the Ariston, among all Gaetano Castelli, Emanuela Trixie Zitkowsky and Francesca Montinaro.

The partnership born in Sanremo 2019 will be renewed with the Roman set designer, since the latter will sign the scenography at the Pala Alpitour.

There will be alongside the Genoese director Cristian Biondani, a name already known to the Eurovision environment as the director of two editions of Junior Eurovision.

The Veronese has directed concerts by the greatest international artists, including Katy Perry, REM, Lady Gaga, Linkin Park, Black Eyed Peas and The Cure, as well as numerous television programs including Words of the week by Massimo Gramellini e When I grow up by Alessandro Cattelan.

Therefore, another important piece is added to the puzzle of Eurovision 2022, that of directing, and we can say that from this point of view it could not have gone better: two great professionals, experts in musical events, connoisseurs of the CuePilot platform and great innovators of television direction will take care of the direction.