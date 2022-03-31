Ducey ends emergency declaration for COVID-19 when Arizona reaches 2 million infections

Arizona reached a total of 2 million COVID cases as new infections and deaths continue to decline as do hospitalizations.

ARIZONA, USA — As Arizona reaches two million reported cases of COVID-19, Governor Doug Ducey ends the Declaration of a COVID Emergency.

Ducey’s office said the decision to end the declaration was based on the state having reached a threshold set by the Arizona Department of Health Services that “show the virus is no longer spreading as it once did.”

It is terminated immediately after Ducey announced last week a temporary extension of professional licenses that were issued under the declaration to more than 2,000 critical health care employees until January 1, 2023.

“Thanks to the hard work of many, health care workers, businesses, public and private sector employees, COVID-19 is no longer an emergency in Arizona,” Ducey said in a news release. “This virus has not completely disappeared, but due to the vaccine and the measures, today we may be in a better position to manage and mitigate it.”

The state health department added an additional 10,143 infections to its weekly update on Wednesday, but said most of those added to the pandemic total “were cases from October and results from a provider resolving an electronic reporting issue.” .

Infections that have been reported during the weeks in which they are detected have fallen steadily since January, the department said in a tweet.

With the recent infections reported and the 385 additional deaths, the pandemic in the state raised the figures to 2,007,180 cases and 29,268 deaths related to the virus.

Meanwhile, there are 429 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital beds in the state as of Tuesday. It’s about an eighth of what it was during the spike in omicron infections. A large decrease in deaths has also been seen.

COVID-19 cases put Arizona 11th in the nation and third in deaths, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The emergency declaration was issued on March 11, 2020 and allowed ADHS to manage the pandemic response and determine when conditions were appropriate to end the emergency period.

