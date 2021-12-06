Due to an exploit, Bitmart suffered a $ 200 million breach

The crypto exchange Bitmart recently suffered a cyber attack, costing it almost 200 million dollars stolen from a hot wallet on the Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain blockchains.

The hack was first revealed by Peckshield, an analytics and blockchain security firm, initially identifying a $ 100 million transfer to Ethereum.

Further investigation by the team revealed a $ 96 million hack from the exchange’s BSC reserves:

“Estimated total loss: ~ 200M (~ 100M on @ethereum and ~ 96M on @BinanceChain). (Previously we only noted the loss on @ethereum). And here is the list of assets / amounts affected on @BinanceChain.”

Hackers have stolen over 20 tokens – including Binance Coin (BNB), Safemoon, BSC-USD and BNBBPay (BPay) – but also sizeable amounts of memecoins such as BabyDoge, Floki and Moonshot.

According to Peckshield, the hack was an obvious case of transfer, swap and money laundering via coin mixing:

Transfer of stolen tokens on Bitmart. Source: PeckShield

Bitmart CEO Sheldon Xia then confirmed the hack on Twitter as a “vlarge-scale security breakdown“of the ETH and BSC hot wallets:

“We are currently still evaluating the possible methods used. The hackers were able to withdraw assets worth approximately $ 150 million.”

“We are temporarily suspending withdrawals until further notice. We appeal to your understanding and patience. Thank you very much.”

Related: The BadgerDAO exploit appears to have hit crypto lending firm Celsius as well

Hackers remain a constant threat to the ecosystem: crypto lending platform Celsius has confirmed a loss of $ 50 million in the exploit of the decentralized finance protocol (DeFi) BadgerDAO.

The first reports of BadgerDAO’s security breach emerged via an official announcement on Thursday, confirming the occurrence of unauthorized withdrawals of user funds.

Taking preventative measures similar to Bitmart, Badger’s team is continuing to investigate the issue and has suspended all smart contracts on the protocol to avoid further losses.