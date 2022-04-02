Due to COVID-19, 73% of companies in Mexico seek to reverse the drop in their income

Three out of four Mexican companies (73%) face the challenge of reversing the 40% drop in reported income due to the blows caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography ( INEGI).

Given this scenario, it is urgent to strengthen the capacities of the productive projects in the country, especially of smaller companies, since less than half of them will be able to operate for more than a year with their own resources. Even one in 10 businesses could disappear in the next three months.

With the aim of helping to overcome this situation, SOLLIV, an international consulting firm based in Mexico City, launched at the end of 2020 and with resources from the MetLife Foundation, the META Project: Transform your businesswhich, through workshops given over six weeks and a set of practical tools, supports companies in their search for new business opportunities, areas of growth and sales expansion.

“After the experience gained in these months, we are ready to start a next generation of GOAL entrepreneurs who are interested in growing their businesses from the first months of 2022”, explains Úrsula Heimann, director of the project and designer of the methodology.

The effort is focused on mainly addressing the business needs known as META (Microenterprises in Transition), which are currently facing the greatest obstacles to reversing the ravages of the economic crisis. These types of companies have a payroll of between 6 and 15 employees and report sales of between one and seven million pesos a year. It is estimated that there are around 400,000 units throughout the country.

In this sense, with topics such as “Analysis of the environment and the journey of my client”, “The diagnosis of my company”, “My new business model and the path to my goal”, “Investment planning”, “Product costing” and “Return and profitability”, The META Project provides technical knowledge so that entrepreneurs can design strategies that allow them to overcome the losses generated by the crisis of the COVID-19.

The META project, supported by the MetLife Foundation and carried out by SOLLIV, it began in February 2021 and in just 10 months (as of last November), it has more than 200 participating entrepreneurs. The effort also included coordination between small entrepreneurs and financial institutions that are interested in designing suitable products and services for this segment.

“We believe that the tools designed for these businesses are the boost they need to continue advancing in their economic development”, pointed out Francisco de Hoyos, coordinator of the project at SOLLIV.

Within the META group, there are companies from various segments such as agribusinessa, production and sale of packaged foods, maquila, textiles, manufacture of utensils and kitchen implements, as well as design service companies, among others. 80% of them are in a position to invest and grow their business; but the remaining 20% ​​need more radical support to rescue what before the crisis were prosperous businesseswith profits of more than a million pesos per year.

The practical methodology of the META project has achieved a major impacte in the participants and whose testimonials evidence the tangible success of the program.

“Now I can calculate the real cost of creating a franchise”, affirms Remigio González, businessman in the branch of silver jewelry. “With the tools I learned, I established an ambitious sales plan and managed to carry it out, without abandoning my own goal”, said Ofelia Ramírez, a businesswoman who produces traditional Mexican foods.

The companies that participate in the META project are a representative sample of this segment, which require access to innovative financial products and services that allow them to invest in raw materials, equipment and personnel hiring, among others, to increase their sales and consequently their income.

Press release.

