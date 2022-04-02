Due to Gal Gadot’s position, in Tunisia ‘Death on the Nile’ comes out of billboards

“The main actress of this film is an Israeli who was trained in the ranks of the Zionist army and who supports the colonization of the Palestinian territories.“, he pointed to the AFP Kauther Saida Shebi, one of the leading activists for the boycott.

According to it, a rally scheduled for this Wednesday before a large cinema in the capital Tunis, where the film was shown, was canceled after the ministerial announcement.

Posters for the film could still be seen on the marquees of some cinemas in the Tunisian capital, but those responsible for the theaters confirmed to AFP that this ‘thriller’ was effectively deprogrammed.

Gal Gadot had supported in the summer of 2014 on her Facebook page the deadly offensive launched by Israel against the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian enclave.

“I send all my love and prayers to my fellow Israelis, especially to the boys and girls who are risking their lives defending my country in the face of the terrible acts that Hamas is carrying out.

They hide like cowards behind women and children… We will win! “Commented the actress through her social media account.

During that war -in which 2,251 Palestinians died, mostly civilians, while on the Israeli side there were 74 fatalities, most of them soldiers-the actress praised the Israeli army and attacked the armed Islamist movement Hamas, which rules Gaza.

In 2017, Tunisia had banned another film, “Wonder Woman”in which Gadot was also the protagonist.

The North African country, which between 1982 and 1994 hosted the headquarters of Yasser Arafat’s Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), expresses its firm support for the Palestinian cause and refuses to normalize diplomatic relations with Israel, as Yes, other Arab countries have done it in recent years.

For the same reasons, “Death on the Nile” has been banned in Kuwait and Lebanon in particular.