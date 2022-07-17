Due to health problems: Satcha Pretto must undergo surgery and will be absent from “Despierta América”

the television presenter Satcha Pretto is going through a complex health situation. For this reason, she announced that she must be absent for a while while she is on medical rest because she has to attend to such an important issue as health, since she will have a knee operation.

In the social network of the camera, where he has more than 809 thousand followers, he ended up surprising them with the unfortunate news that he had to post. The Honduran published a video in which he explained in detail how he ended up in a health center.

“God is in control and I know he has a great lesson for me. I ask for strength to overcome this challenge, “she detailed in the publication she made on her personal Instagram account.

She added that it was last July 7 when everyone could observe her in an apparently quite healthy way. However, that day everything changed because she had an emergency and she had to be transferred to a hospital so that a specialist could attend to her.

Pretto began by commenting that that day had been completely wonderful because he had been in the company of his two little ones, where he even posed and his daughter took a beautiful photograph of him. Hours later, his knee felt slightly swollen. which caught his attention a bit.

With the passing of days and the visit to a specialist in the area, where she could count on the company of her husband, they performed both an X-ray and an MRI. This was how they were able to give him his medical diagnosis, since it is a tear of the anterior cruciate ligament and collateral and lateral ligament.

“I will need surgery and a lot of therapy and I will be absent from ‘Despierta América’. It is nothing serious but I ask for your prayers, “he added in the aforementioned video he shared.

Internet users did not wait and the post has more than 1,400 comments where they left many positive expressions and prayers to wish her all the best in this process to which she must undergo.

“Your #DespiertaAmérica family is with you! We are waiting for you soon with much love“, Was the message left from the official account of the program.

