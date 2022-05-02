Due to insecurity, Yuri no longer wants to live in Mexico

Yuri admits that due to insecurity he no longer wants to live in Mexico

The famous singer Yuri has recently announced that unfortunately she has been a victim of unsafety in Mexico, so he wants to move and live in the United States from now on.

Yuri stated that he wants to go outside Mexico to live, this is due to the insecurity that exists in the country and recalled that on one occasion she was the victim of an attempted retention, a situation that led her to go live in the United States.

The singer admitted that she is thinking of leaving Mexico permanently and was also questioned about the robbery that Silvia Pinal faced.

Recently, the singer was interviewed by the media at the AICM and spoke about the insecurity in Mexico.

The driver complained about the situation and admitted that she really wanted to leave Mexico, as she did once, when trying to be kidnapped.

This is how Yuri stated that he is considering moving to the United States, given the wave of insecurity that he is suffering today throughout the country and that has increased significantly.

I went to live in Miami a long time ago, because of an attempted kidnapping I left and if we are going to consider it because it is very ugly ”

Before getting into the car, Yuri was asked about the controversial actor Eugenio Derbez, who was confronted by the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who called him a “traitor to the country.”

And it is that, as you may remember, Eugenio Derbez and other artists have made it clear that they do not support the construction of the Mayan Train.

However, in a forceful way, Yuri stated that he would not talk about it; However, she previously assured that she would be willing to participate in the “Las Perdidas” program, since she goes where she is invited.

On the other hand, in a recent interview the former star of Acapulco Shore, Manelyk spoke about the alleged homophobic statements that Yuri has given and affirmed that it is logical that he has that mentality, due to the fact that they are thoughts of his older age than her. .

My God, it is that for me it is logical, the lady is not 20 years old, no matter how much she is with the community, she has a thought of her age, and it is good, it is not bad, it does not mean that she does not support the community, simply It’s another era, another time,” he said.

It is worth mentioning that the singer Yuri has been strongly attacked for several statements she has made about the community, which have resulted in her being considered a homophobic person.