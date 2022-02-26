Due to the war in Ukraine, the last flight arrived from the Dominican

According to The Economist newspaper, the last flight to enter Ukrainian airspace on February 24 came from the Dominican Republic.

The flight landed in Kiev around 2:00 am GMT and departed from the Punta Cana International Airport.

The State Enterprise for Air Traffic Services of Ukraine said on its website that the country’s airspace was closed to civil flights as of 0045 GMT on Thursday and air traffic services had been suspended.

Vladimir Putin’s government began military operations early Thursday morning, entering Ukrainian territory, receiving economic sanctions from both the United States and the European Union.

It has been reported that representatives of Russia and Ukraine would meet this Saturday to try to find a solution to the conflict.

The presence and possible use of a wide range of ground and air warfare systems poses a HIGH risk to civil flights operating at all altitudes and flight levels.

Flight-tracking websites showed morning traffic skirting across the country in crowded corridors to the north and west.

An El Al flight from Tel Aviv to Toronto made a sudden U-turn out of Ukrainian airspace at the time the airspace was closed, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24.

A LOT Polish Airlines flight from Warsaw to Kiev also returned to Warsaw around the same time.

Before Ukraine reported the airspace restrictions, the United States, Italy, Canada, France and Britain had told their airlines to avoid some airspace over eastern Ukraine and Crimea, but stopped short of an outright ban.