Due to uncertainty, 85% of companies in the United States will stop hiring

More than a fifth of San Francisco’s beleaguered office market remains vacant despite a handful of major leases in the second quarter. Photo: Bloomberg Agency

Some 78% of business leaders said that as long as economic conditions remain uncertain, the likelihood of them hiring freelancers instead of full-time employees increases, according to a survey by Fiverr International Ltd., an employee-sourcing platform. autonomous.

In the face of growing economic uncertainty, 85% of US companies plan to stop their hiring processes, while 78% plan to lay off some of their workers.

Today, casual workers are part of the basic budgets of many companies. More than 80% of Fiverr’s survey of more than 1,000 medium and large business owners said they are currently hiring freelancers.

However, interest is growing: Fiverr has seen an increase in demand for its platform, especially from large companies.

“Many companies are contemplating cutbacks and layoffs. But at the end of the day, all businesses need to keep going,” said Micha Kaufman, CEO of Fiverr. “They view freelance talent as a variable expense that they can scale up or down as needed, with no strings attached.”

Freelancers and other casual work arrangements allow companies to fluctuate up or down and ramp up quickly when conditions change, said Ravin Jesuthasan, a senior partner at human resources consultancy Mercer.

“In the last 20 years we’ve had at least four ‘black swan’ events: we had 9/11, the financial crisis, the pandemic, and now the war in Ukraine, and who knows what might come next,” he said. “There’s just this growing premium that we see in agility and flexibility.”

Even now that companies rely more on contract workers, management practices have not caught up. “You need to recognize that this talent is important to the business, so it needs to be managed,” said Tracey Malcolm, a human resources consultant at Willis Towers Watson. “It’s part of the workforce that a company has and a lot of organizations don’t approach it that way.”

In fact, some companies don’t know how many outside workers they employ. An investment firm Malcolm recently worked with was “shocked” to discover that one division was 30% contractors. Another division had 50%.

Attitudes are slowly changing, and some organizations are beginning to devote more time, attention and resources to casual workforce management, Malcolm said. “We’re seeing roles in human resources dedicated to getting this right, that’s new.”

