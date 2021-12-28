Duel between Napoli and Inter for Digne: the situation

Naples Transfer Market – Duel between Inter and Napoli for Digne. To write it is today’s edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport which gives further details on the left back.

“Lucas Digne likes him and quite a lot, Everton will sell him so much that they have already taken the substitute – Mykolenko from Dynamo Kiev -, the French agents are already working to find a new location for their client, who has entered a collision course with Rafa Benitez and the whole Liverpool club. But there are not only Marotta and Ausilio on the Frenchman: Napoli also moved, looking for a left-back. Reasons We are not in an open duel, for now the two teams are studying at a distance . Also because the outlines of the operation are still to be understood. Everton would like to monetize Digne’s farewell, with a definitive sale. The yes of the two Italian clubs is instead linked to an opening for a loan arrival, what that it would not have been excluded a priori by the agents “.