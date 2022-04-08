Duel of billionaires: Peter Thiel insulted Warren Buffett because he criticizes cryptocurrencies

FILE PHOTO: PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel speaks at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The Bitcoin Conferencewhich is being held in Miamiis not only causing talk because of the great importance that cryptocurrency has gained, but also because of the explosive statements of some of the speakers.

On this occasion, who is generating headlines is Peter Thiel. This entrepreneur, risk fund manager, became known worldwide for having founded PayPal with Elon Muskand having been its executive director. His net worth is estimated to be around $5.2 billion.and in recent times he has been known for his political activism, supporting many Republican candidates, and for his defense of cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin.

During the Bitcoin Conference, the most important cryptocurrency event in the country that this week is bringing together more than 50,000 people in the city of Miami, Thiel’s speech was one of the most anticipated. From the stage, and under the watchful eyes of digital currency enthusiasts and press around the world, Thiel was dispatched talking about the list of “enemies of Bitcoin”.

At the top of that list was “to Omaha’s sociopathic grandpa”, in reference to Warren Buffett. Buffett is an investor and businessman whose fortune is estimated at about 125 billion dollars, but that he belongs to the old school, and that he has said on several occasions that he believes that cryptocurrencies are a fraud. Buffett’s main company, Berkshire Hathaway, is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

File Photo: Warren Buffett

But Buffett was not the only name on the list of enemies of Bitcoin that Thiel detailed. They were also in the game Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan Bank; and Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock.

They all fall under what Thiel called the “gerontocracy”. They are very powerful but elderly men who have opposed the new technology in the financial industry. Thiel said that, in addition, “these three men belong to the prejudiced community that conglomerates in the banks of New York”.

Thiel highlighted what he calls the “hypocrisy of Buffett,” who said that he does not own any cryptocurrency and would never buy one. Nevertheless, his company invested a billion dollars this year in Nubankthe Brazilian digital banking popular among Bitcoin enthusiasts.

“It is against these people that we have to fight if we want Bitcoin to grow 10 times, 100 times.”, Thiel said from the stage to applause.

Criticism took on a political tone as well.. Thiel is a defender of the Republican party, and particularly, of the former president donald trump. in his speech accused Buffett of opposing Bitcoin for political reasons and assured that he invests in companies that oppose conservative policies of economic freedom.

To close your speechpresented a giant photograph of the city of Miami next to the word Next (next in Spanish). In a clear allusion to the concept that Miami is the future of the investment market, with the focus on cryptocurrencies, as opposed to New York, a city that according to Thiel represents the old school.

KEEP READING

Bitcoin at USD 100,000: the prediction of the legendary partner of Steve Jobs

Peter Thiel, one of the first investors of Facebook, leaves the board of directors of Meta

Warren Buffett changes strategy and goes on the hunt for opportunities with USD 150,000 million of liquidity